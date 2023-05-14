NORTH DISTRICT ALABAMA FFA ELIMINATIONS
CONTEST: Held on April 28 at Wallace State Community College
WINNERS: The Lauderdale County High School String Band placed first in its category and will advance to the sate convention, where the top four bands will compete for a spot in the FFA nationals
STATE QUALIFIERS: Other LCHS FFA students placed second in the Employability Skills category. Ivy Harbin, who also serves as the FFA advisor for Lexington High School, said students at Lexington placed third in the Veterinarian Science category and will advance to the state convention in June.
—-
Weeks leading up to a FFA district competition on April 28, the halls of Lauderdale County High School rang energetically with soulful bluegrass music as four students prepared the setlist that will take them on to state in June.
Conner and Ty McMeans, Titus Thornton and Grayson Marlow say they are proud of their role in reviving an old tradition at their high school, each adding that they have lots of fun doing what they love together as a group.
“We practice every chance we get,” Conner McMeans, the ninth-grade banjo player, said. “(Our friendship) makes it fun. It’s not like, oh, man we’ve got to go to practice today, you know.”
Ivy Harbin, the FFA advisor, said the string band was formed last year, and though LCHS has a history of string bands dating back to the 1950s, these four students make up the first organized string band at the school since the 1980s.
Harbin stepped into her role at LCHS in January of 2022 following the former FFA advisor’s retirement. She said she knew immediately she wanted to get a band formed.
“I started with the two McMeans brothers,” she said. “I knew they played. Then I roped Titus in, and he got Grayson involved.”
Conner said he and his younger brother picked up playing several years ago when he was nine years old despite not having any family musical history.
“We’ve got some second and third cousins who play, but nobody else in the family that I know of,” Conner said. “I was listening to the radio and heard the banjo. I just knew I wanted to play.”
The McMeans have played competitively since they picked up their instruments, and have also joined the Tri-State Ramblers, a bluegrass band made up of students across the South who met at musical conventions and competitions around the region.
Ty, a seventh grader and the youngest member of the group, is a man of few words, but he’s been nicknamed the string band’s Swiss Army knife for his instrumental talents.
Though he prefers the guitar, Harbin said Ty is also capable on the bass, mandolin, fiddle and even the Dobro — an acoustic guitar with a metal resonator built into its body.
It was Ty who taught Thornton to play bass about three weeks before the North Alabama District FFA Eliminations in April.
Harbin said the string band lost its bass player as they were readying for the contest, and though Thornton has played guitar since he was young, he became a natural on the upright instrument.
“I like it. It’s really groovy,” Thornton said, adding that he had very little family background in music or bluegrass. He and Conner said they both fell in love with the style of music on their own.
“We’re all just big rednecks, I guess,” Conner said with a grin.
While the McMeans and Thornton came into bluegrass on their own, Marlow is next in a family line of players starting with his grandfather.
“Everybody in my family plays,” said Marlow, who is the LCHS FFA Club’s newest member. The ninth grader joined the string band about six months ago. He has been playing guitar for just under a year.
He and Marlow each sing harmonies for the group as well.
Harbin said she’s elated that the young players beat the odds and placed first at the district contest. She said the four students were up against bigger bands with more experienced players.
“(Albert P.) Brewer High School had five seniors, and Red Bay and Hazel Green both had eight to 10 people in their bands,” she said. “We were the only true bluegrass band, and they are very proud of that.”
The students said they developed their setlist a few weeks before the contest by choosing songs that allowed each of them to demonstrate their personal strengths.
They included “Old Home Place,” which was released in 1963 by The Dillards, for audiences who might not be familiar with bluegrass. The students said they also enjoyed performing “Sitting on Top of the World,” by the Mississippi Sheiks, “Why Don’t You Tell Me So,” by Lester Flatt & The Nashville Grass, and the instrumental tune “Appalachian Rain,” written by Paul Craft.
“I like ‘Appalachian Rain’ because I get to show out,” Conner said with a laugh.
“The instrumental is always fun because we get to mess around with each other,” Ty agreed.
Harbin believes the students’ chemistry with one another aided immensely to their success on stage.
“Almost half of our points are from stage presence. That is all owed to them being able to be very organic and natural with each other. If they didn’t get along, we wouldn’t have a band,” she said. “They’re a goofy bunch. They really are a fun group.”
While the group gets along and enjoys teasing one another, she said the students had a harder time agreeing on songs to perform than they let on.
“Even though they all knew a little bit of bluegrass, they all had different styles that they love,” Harbin said. “Conner and Ty both seem to like that more traditional, older style stuff, and then Grayson, he kind of gears towards the songs from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Titus likes a lot of stuff, but he really likes Joe Diffie.”
Thornton said he’s still trying to get the band to agree to swap one of their current songs for one by Joe Diffie, like “Tennessee Tea” or “Route 5 Box 109.”
“That one’s hard to play,” Thornton admits. “We’re thinking of changing one song, but I think we’ll keep it a little surprise if we do.”
Harbin said the students have about a month to prepare for the 95th Alabama FFA State Convention, which will be held in Montgomery June 7 through June 9.
“It’s been a very fun experience,” Thornton said of joining his school’s FFA chapter. “We’ve gotten to go to Indiana, Kentucky, Auburn and Montgomery — everywhere just learning all kinds of stuff. I’ve made a bunch of friends in FFA from all over.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.