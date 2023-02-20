Tamara Moody hopes her children’s books prove to young readers that the sky is the limit whenever they open the covers and explore her fictional worlds. She said her writing is meant to inspire children to dream big while fostering kindness and self-confidence.
The Florence native has three published poetry books for children, and two accompanying activity books.
Published in January 2022, “Inspiring Poetry Based on Hope for Little Black Girls, That’s Who!” is written from a young Tamara’s point of view. It promotes self-confidence, self-love and imagination.
“When you open a book, you can become anyone you want,” she said. “These books are for all children, not just little girls of color. It teaches them that their imaginations can take them a long way, and they can hope to one day go to the places they read and learn about.”
Moody, 42, who graduated from the University of Alabama, formerly worked as a dietician before she decided to take up writing full-time.
“I decided to write after the pandemic because I wanted to inspire children to dream to do more in life,” she said. “I knew a friend who self published a book, and that made me want to give it a try.”
Although the children’s poetry book was her first publication, Moody said she had been writing poetry for years. She had one of her poems published in a collection that compiled works from multiple authors when she was 23.
“I think it’s easier to write for children because I relate to kids so well,” she said. “My books incorporate excitement and adventure, and kids are all the time exploring and playing.”
Moody said she hopes her books open up new worlds to children the same way reading did for her when she was young. She said she’s grateful to her mother and a handful of teachers from Powell Elementary School who fostered healthy reading habits among her and her siblings when they were young.
Moody published “Inspiring Poetry Based on Hope for Little Black Boys, Yes Girl!” just a few months after the printing of her first children’s poetry collection.
“When I finished that book, I had people ask me: Well, what about the boys? That’s when I decided to write the second book,” Moody said. “It just comes naturally. I’m always thinking up new ideas. I write when I get home. I write best at night when I’m settling in and winding down. That’s when thoughts come alive.”
She said the book written for boys picks up where “Inspiring Hope for Little Black Girls” leaves off, except in the second installment she focuses more on other characters and their names.
Moody said she continues exploring these names, which offer readers a glimpse into the characters’ personalities, in writings that are still in the works.
She feels it’s important to relay not only the meaning behind each name, but also the cultural significance to the names and the characters who go by them.
Moody’s most recent book, “Tamara’s Inspirational Journey Around the World,” published Jan. 22, continues those themes. It encourages children to befriend people of different cultures while introducing them to characters of different professions around the world.
“In this book, Tamara travels to different countries and makes friends along the way. There are people from all over the world — Jamaican, Haitian, German — people from everywhere,” she said.
“Kids need to learn about other people. It’s not just learning about different jobs or careers, but it’s about befriending people who are different from you.
“We should always strive to keep learning, and it’s good to learn from people who don’t look like you.”
