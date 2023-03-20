When Alabama author Edie Hand approached Linda Coons about contributing her story to Hand’s recently published “Women of True Grit” novel, Coons’ initial thought was: “Why me?”
“I had seen some things she’d done before and seen some of her documentary on all these inspirational women,” Coons said. “I kept thinking, why would she ask me? She kept on and on, ‘You need to be in the book. You have a story to tell.’”
While Coons didn’t see the endgame at first, she said she’s proud if her story touches even one reader who might be struggling with a difficult season in life — whether it’s finding their footing in a new career, reconnecting with their faith, or learning how to cope with an immense loss.
Though she grew up in a loving household with parents who put God first and family second, Coons faced tribulation later in life.
After graduating high school, she eventually found herself studying music at Florence State University, now the University of North Alabama.
“I was in the concert choral, orchestra, drama department, and a Lionette, but I felt unfulfilled,” Coons writes in the book.
After three semesters at UNA, she transferred to Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. There, she met her first husband, Timothy Lynn Cox.
Coons said she was determined to be a Godly wife and mother to their three children. When she was faced with a decision to go back to work, she said her boys voted for her to remain a stay-at-home mom.
While her marriage to Cox wasn’t all bad, she endured her husband’s numerous extramarital affairs to keep her family together, at least until her sons, Tim, Telly and Ben, were grown.
“I have a deep belief in God. Early in my marriage I attended a class on how to be a good wife and a good mother, and how to do it right. I went by those guidelines and didn’t let the negative get me down,” she said.
“I told myself, if I can look forward, I can get through one more day. I don’t know how many affairs my husband had throughout our marriage, but my boys never knew. I didn’t want life to feel unsettled for them. I wanted them to have a nice and peaceful life.”
When their youngest son graduated high school, Coons found herself facing divorce with no vocation or career to fall back on.
At 42 years old, she felt music was no longer the right path for her. Instead, she decided to become a realtor.
Though she’s since excelled — Coons has been ranked as the top agent with Crye-Leike Realtors in Athens and a top 20 real estate agent in the state for the past 13 years — she said success didn’t come without a lot of hard work and determination.
“I didn’t become a good agent just because I wanted to,” she said. “I had to expect to work for it and learn. You learn more from people better than you and gain wisdom and apply it to life.”
Not long after she settled into her new career, Coons went through the hardest thing she’d ever faced.
Her middle son, Telly Jospeh Cox, was left dead at 22 following a farm equipment accident in Limestone County.
“He was helping my dad harvest cotton, and the corner of the cotton picker caught an electric line. Not one of the 10 electric fail-safes worked that day,” Coons said, adding that the faith she has that her son is in a better place helped her move forward after his passing.
She’d need that strength in faith again years later when her second husband, Greg, died with liver disease on her birthday. The couple had 17 happy years together.
It was in this season of life that Coons reconnected with a UNA colleague, Edie Hand.
The two had been roommates during their time in Florence as college students and became close friends.
“She was in my wedding, and I would’ve been in hers had I not been eight months pregnant and living in Ohio at the time,” Coons said. “We lost touch until about 10 years ago. My husband was ill, and I felt like I wanted to reach out to her. Something just told me to give her a call, and we both were in a place where we needed a friend.”
Coons said Hand’s latest book includes other women with stories of loss and triumph — stories of women of different ages and backgrounds going through different seasons in life.
“I can read it and find a story that really talks to me, but maybe someone else can read it and find another story that talks to them,” she said.
Coons said she’s also realized through looking back at her own experiences that there was always something to learn or gain from every hard situation.
“To me, it’s more of a God thing,” she said. “My belief in Him got me through all those problems I had. Nobody is a loser. No one has fallen so far that they can’t come back up.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
