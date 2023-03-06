By Chelsea Retherford
Doyle Coats, a Florence native, recently published his first novel, which was years in the making.
“Southern Justice” is a suspenseful thriller that follows ex-agent Hank Hatfield six years after he’s lost his job, a wife and three kids, and had turned to alcohol to cope.
The story picks up when Hank gets a call from his ex-wife that their son, Lee, has been kidnapped, and he’s left with the decision to put down the bottle and pick up the case.
Coats draws inspiration from his book from his own personal experience as a federal agent.
Coats graduated from Coffee High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps. At the end of his service, he used his military pension and salary from working with Ford Motor Company to put himself through college.
After graduating from Florence State College, now known as the University of North Alabama, Coats became a criminal investigator in 1969. He was stationed in New York before he transferred to Mobile.
In the 1970s, Coats volunteered to become a U.S. Sky Marshal to stop the hijacking of commercial flights. He also served as security to foreign dignitaries.
After a decade-long career in the special service, he returned to UNA to enroll for a MBA program before he was accepted into law school at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
He practiced law for 40 years in Gulfport, Mississippi, where he continues to reside today.
What inspired you to write a novel?
It’s something I wanted to do from the time I was in Margaret Kay Reynold’s class in Coffee High School. She was my ninth-grade teacher, and she was always encouraging us to read.
I was raised in a cottonfield in Florence, and one of the few books my dad had in his house was by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. That’s where my name, Doyle, comes from. You know, he wrote the Sherlock Holmes stories. I also remember growing up there was a plaster of Paris hanging on the wall. No one knows where that plaster came from, but it was a plaster of Stratford-upon-Avon, where Shakespeare was born. Those were two of three great influences on my life. They got me started.
Did a specific event during your time as a special agent inspire some of the events in the novel?
Oh yeah, there are a lot of people I met through the years, most who exist in the story, I changed their names to protect them. Willie B. Painter was in charge of intelligence for the state highway patrol, and he was a really fine man. I drew inspiration from him in different ways for the story.
Big Barbara is a character. She is the meanest woman I’ve ever run into, and she plays a big part in the book. Another character, Big Fats, he used to sell fish. He set up on a corner and would sell red snapper for $110. Well, the reason that fish cost so much is because there would be 10 pounds of heroin in the fish’s mouth. I ran into some really rough people, and when I came along, it was a really rough place.
What is the significance of the title “Southern Justice?”
The book is set along the Gulf Coast. It covers some really interesting places. Blakely is the oldest ghost town in the U.S. Yellow fever wiped it out, and all those who made it out moved to Mobile on the other side of the bay. You know, Baldwin County is the second largest county in the United States. So, the story is set on the coast, but it has its roots in Florence. The first thing that popped into my mind when I began to write was something I’d heard from a Methodist preacher up there when I was a kid. He’d preach on Leviticus. You know, an eye for an eye, that kind of thing.
Was it a lifelong dream to forge a career in criminal justice?
When I was a kid, I had always wanted to be a sergeant in the Marine Corps. Well, I became one. I wanted to be like Eliot Ness and those T-men. I became one.
I had no money. I came from dirt-poor folks, and that was that. Growing up reading about Sherlock Holmes, sure that inspired my career. When I became a special agent, I worked in organized crime. There were many books involved in that, but I couldn’t write them. There are secrecy laws, you know, I was bound to for 10 years after I left the service.
After about 10 years in the field, you applied to law school and sought a second career as a courtroom lawyer. What prompted this decision?
After going to court many times as a federal agent, I started admiring trial lawyers. I got my education, I took the exams, and I passed. I went back to UNA to work on my master’s, and I knew then I could either be a college professor or a lawyer. I took both tests, the GRE and the LSAT for law school. I passed both. I was accepted into Ole Miss, and I had a contract to teach at Ole Miss while I earned my PhD, but I remitted my contract. That was the first thing I learned how to do in law school.
I decided I wanted to practice law between New Orleans and Pensacola. That’s where I’d worked as an agent, so I knew the court system and I knew everyone. I selected Gulfport, and they hired me. I worked there for a couple of years, and then I opened my own office. Then I had time to start writing books.
My daughter, Angela, became my secretary. She typed many of the early chapters in the book. I have two other kids, Lee and Diane — she has since passed on. My other two kids hung out in the office, and they would start pressuring (Angela) to finish it. I’d transcribe to her, and we’d get through about a chapter a week.
How does the novel handle the notion of taking justice into your own hands as opposed to waiting on lawful/courtroom justice? Or does it address these themes at all?
It does. The story goes into great detail the kidnapping that took place in Mobile. It covers more than a dozen police jurisdictions. The police are very jealous of their jurisdictions. You’ve got two state agencies, a federal agency, 13 local law enforcement agencies — all these people involved in the investigation. Lee has been kidnapped and it’s up to Hank, his father, to find him in time. He’s faced with either taking matters into his own hands, or risking the life of his son if he doesn’t get to him.
I don’t recommend that people do that, but Hank had the skills and the training that can certainly aid in investigations. The locals get involved, but so many in the story are bound by local politics.
Do you have another novel in the works?
I do, and it’s a real interesting story. It involves Treasure Law. I’m about halfway through, and it’s set in other communities in Baldwin County not mentioned in “Southern Justice.”
I went into legal service in Tulane (University in New Orleans) in 1985. There is found treasure they have on display at Key West (Florida) that came from Spanish cargo vessels that sailed up from Santa Cruz, Mexico, in the 1600s or 1700s. It was loaded with gold and this kind of stuff.
A pirate, Billy Bowlegs, had spies along the coast and he was trailing behind the Spanish ship, coming through the gulf around the Alabama coast when a hurricane hit. They tried to get inland to wait out the storm. Billy Bowlegs didn’t know it, but the ships were all being observed by a Creek Indian who was hunting. He was able to wave the ship in before Billy attacked. After Billy killed them, he found several spots along the coast up from Mobile where he would bury his loot.
Today, there are sunk vessels all over the gulf mapped by satellite. You can buy one of those vessels for $100 from the U.S. Maritime Administration. You’ve got a year to salvage it. If you don’t, then it goes back into their data system and someone else can take a shot it.
There might be something worth the trouble, but most of the time there’s not. These are all types of vessels that have sunk over the years. Lake Pontchartrain is littered with them.
This story I’m writing now revolves around some characters that found treasure, what they did with it, and all manner of criminal activity and antics that took place in between.
