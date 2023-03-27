By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
Delana Mohr, a sophomore at the University of North Alabama, said a love of reading and her passion for writing go hand in hand.
“If I’m not writing, I’m reading,” Mohr said. “My mom introduced me. Every night, she would read me a book and all that. I have grown up with this love for reading.”
The 19-year-old author from Helena recently published her fifth novel, which is also the second installment of her second trilogy.
“Falling Stars,” which was released this month, is Mohr’s favorite self-publication so far.
The sci-fi novel follows the story of Cassian, who grew up learning to fear the Invaders, an alien race that attacked Earth 13 years prior to the story’s setting. When Cassian meets an Invader for the first time, she’s forced to turn to the enemy for help and must learn to trust someone she was taught to hate.
“I’m already seeing some maturity in my writing,” Mohr said. “I’m not perfect yet, but I’ve seen my own growth. With that book, when I was reading and editing it, I forgot I wrote it.”
Mohr published her first book, “Torches,” in June of 2020 at the age of 16. After the novel was released, she published her second story, “Flares,” that December. The final in the trilogy, “Ashes,” was published in April 2021.
“It was only supposed to be the one book,” she said. “I wrote ‘Torches,’ and then I didn’t know what to do with it. I had like 300-plus pages and I didn’t want them to just sit on my laptop, so I YouTubed and Googled so many different things. That’s when I landed on Amazon Kindle Publishing. I tried that, and here I am.”
She said she was inspired to write her first original novel after reading “The Ashes Trilogy” by Isla J. Bick.
While Mohr said most of her classmates were wowed that she had published three novels before her high school graduation, she admits most of her friends and peers weren’t avid readers.
“Just in general, a lot of people my age don’t read,” she said. “I struggled a little bit with feeling support from my friends, but they were super happy about it. Like they loved the idea and would tell me, ‘That’s really cool that you’re published.’”
She said she’s felt most supported by her parents, Jason and Stacie Mohr, and added that her mother is her official editor. While both her parents continue to encourage her pastime in writing, they also urged their daughter to pursue a career that would provide a reliable, steady paycheck.
Mohr, who is majoring in exercise science and pre-professional studies at UNA, has hopes of becoming a physician’s assistant after graduation.
“It confuses everyone,” she said and laughed, explaining that most assume she’d major in English or Literature.
“I really enjoy cardiology. That’s kind of what I want to go into, but I haven’t fully decided because I have a lot of shadowing I have to do, and I have two years of grad school after this for the program,” she said.
“Eventually, I’m hoping to be a best-selling author. That’s the goal — if you asked me about my dream job.”
In the meantime, Mohr said she draws lots of inspiration for her work from first aid and anatomy classes.
“I put my characters through a lot,” she said. “My mom would prefer that I not write the injuries and things like that. That’s the difference between my parents. She thinks it’s scary and a little gruesome, but Dad is like, this is great.
“Like I was telling my mom, real life isn’t all rainbows. That’s what I figured out with the first series as I was writing. It had to be realistic, and that’s just how I write now.”
Mohr said she began veering away from writing post-apocalyptic stories after reading her first fantasy novel, “Red Queen,” by Victoria Aveyard. Now she’s started reading a second fantasy series, “Throne of Glass,” by Sarah J. Maas.
“I used to be into dystopian stories. That’s why the first series I wrote was in that genre too,” Mohr said. “Now that I’m reading fantasy, I have several books lined up and I know one is going to be a fantasy novel. I’m super excited about that one.”
Mohr is currently writing “Rising Suns,” the final installment in her “Burning Skies Trilogy.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.