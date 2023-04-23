WANT TO GO?
SALT & PEPPER SEASON 7 FINALE
FEATURED ARTISTS: Tinsley Ellis and Earl “Guitar” Williams
WHEN: 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27
WHERE: The Mane Room, 310 Pine St. in Florence
TICKETS: Advance tickets for $20 are available online at https://saltandpepperseason7finale.eventbrite.com, or at Counts Brothers Music, Ye Ole General Store, Muscle Shoals Sound Studio or the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Tickets at the door are $25.
ABOUT THE EVENT: The quarterly Salt & Pepper Roots Music Series is presented by The Music Preservation Society, the presenters of the annual W.C. Handy Festival, and the Alabama Folklife Association (AFA) with support from the Alabama State Council of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
INFORMATION: Contact Russell Gulley by calling 256-845-0203, or by sending an email to gulley35968@yahoo.com.
---
When Southern blues and rock-n-roll artist Tinsley Ellis, who’d been on tour for the better part of his 40-year career, was forced to cancel his “Ice Cream in Hell” tour in 2020 due to the COVID shutdowns, he used the unfamiliar down time to write.
Amassing a whopping 200 songs, Ellis said he took the best of the best and produced his 10-track album, “Devil May Care.”
“All those songs were written during the pandemic,” he said. “I was off for almost two years and didn’t want to lose those playing skills, so I designated every morning except for Sundays to write.”
Ellis will perform some of those songs — and others from his 19 previous albums, as well as some “quirky” covers — for audiences in Florence on Thursday as part of the Salt & Pepper Roots Music Celebration season finale.
Ellis said he recently got back to his own musical roots by composing on guitars he hadn’t picked up for years. He explored albums by musicians that had inspired him to pursue the industry in the first place.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1957, and raised in southern Florida, Ellis said he grew up listening to The Ventures, Lonnie Mack and The Beach Boys.
“These were all very instrumental songs that were known as surf music at the time,” he said. “And, of course, when the Beatles came around, just like all the other kids, I wanted a guitar.”
Ellis was seven years old when his parents rented his first guitar and signed him up for lessons. Before long, he was playing along with tracks by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and other British Invasion rock bands that helped inspire him to develop his own distinct sound.
“I got into the blues as a teenager,” he said. “Listening to B.B. King, Howlin’ Wolf, Freddie King, and I got to sit at their feet and watch them play.”
Ellis moved back to Atlanta as an already accomplished teenage musician. After playing with a local blues band, The Alley Cats, for a time, he joined veteran blues singer and harpist Chicago Bob Nelson to form The Heartfixers.
He cut two albums with The Heartfixers, but stepped out on his own and signed with Chicago-based Alligator Records and released “Georgia Blue” in 1988.
Ellis has toured all over the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and South America, sometimes sharing stages with blues legends like Otis Rush, Koko Taylor, Willie Dixon and Stevie Ray Vaughan.
“It’s like an apprenticeship — these guys taught me how to perform and play on stage for the crowds,” he said, adding that he hopes he’s served as a great influence for emerging artists like Derek Trucks and Johnny Lang, who each got their starts opening for Ellis.
Ellis said among his own greatest influences, especially when it comes to songwriting, is Leon Russell.
“He did all kinds of American music — pop, jazz, blues, and country,” Ellis said. “He and Gregg Allman. You know, growing up in Georgia and Florida, the Allman Brothers were my main band.”
Those longtime favorites also impacted the songwriting that resulted in “Devil May Care.”
Of the songs on his latest album, Ellis said “One Last Ride,” is a personal favorite, not only for the lyrics about life on the road, but also because “the chords are true to the Allman Brothers sound.”
“That’s my wheelhouse,” Ellis said. “I’ll never be a Chicago Bluesman, but that Southern blues-rock from Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee, that’s my area of the country. That sound is my birthright.”
Though he boasts a decades-long career, Ellis said he’s thrilled to be back on tour, and he’s proud a stop includes the Shoals area.
“I’m very excited about my Muscle Shoals debut,” he said. “Some of my heroes were up there, but some of them are no longer around — Eddie Hinton and Johnny Sandlin. David Hood, he’s still around, and he’s probably the greatest living bass player there is. I hope to see some these old music friends.”
With no plans of slowing down, Ellis said he’s also working to release his first ever acoustic album as he winds down his 2022-23 tour.
