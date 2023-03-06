By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
When Robert Coats approached his preacher, Don Williams, nearly 15 years ago about hosting a trail ride to benefit the North Alabama Christian Children’s Home, Williams looked a little taken aback and asked, “Motorcycles?”
Coats, who owns a 200-acre farm with stables and equestrian trails outside of Florence, was talking about horses.
“I’m running at (age) 85 real hard, and I’ve always had horses,” he said. “We’ve raised all our kids with horses.”
Coats, who helped form the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Posse years ago, had also earned a great deal of experience fundraising for the Sheriff’s Department and for the horse club he’s a member of.
He said he was first approached about holding a fundraiser at his farm by a fellow club member who wanted to help raise money for a cancer patient.
“We had one for another riding friend who thought he had a hernia. When they operated, they found out it was a mass — cancer. This was about 16 years ago, I guess, and he’s still living,” Coats said.
“We had one for a 13-year-old boy who had to go to Boston for a bone marrow transplant. We just had food and took donations for him, and we raised $12,000 or $14,000.”
Following a service at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ in 2009, Coats asked Williams, who had recently stepped into his role as director of the children’s home in Green Hill, about hosting a fundraiser.
“He got in the pulpit and talked, and he said they needed money. After the service, I said, ‘Well, we can raise you $20,000 over at the farm,’” said Coats, who felt confident from the turnout he’d seen from his community when it came to raising funds for local people in need.
Williams said the annual event, which thrives solely on donations from attendants, has raised over $492,000 for the children’s home since it began.
“It helps provide for the daily needs of our children and provides transportation,” Williams said. “When you’re using these vehicles on a daily basis, sometimes we have to upgrade those because of issues and maintenance. This event has also helped purchase something more reliable so that when we’re out on the road with our house parents, everything is good.”
The first year, Coats hosted the trail ride and a silent auction with gift cards and certificates donated from area businesses. When people began donating items like furniture and even livestock to be auctioned off, Coats and fellow organizers decided to add a yard sale and concessions.
Coats said the yard sale alone raises an average of about $13,000 each year.
“People want to give us their clothes, but we just can’t do that,” Williams said. “First of all because it takes so much effort to organize, but also with COVID, we have to be careful what we take in.
“We’ve sold cars. We had a Mercedes Benz last year. We’ve had other vehicles before, sports memorabilia, autographed footballs, horses, puppies.
Coats’ daughter, Christy Risner, who also pitches in with her daughter, Katelin, to help with the benefit, said she purchased one of the first horses ever sold at the event.
“She’s getting ready to have a colt this year,” Risner said, adding that her part in the fundraiser usually involves horse-backing a portion of the four-hour trail ride with other volunteers and attendants.
Coats said there’s no cost to access the trails. Riders have to come with their own horse, but all rides are free with an option to leave a donation.
“People know the money is going to the children’s home. We don’t price anything except for the big items at the auction,” he said.
That goes for any food attendants eat while they’re at the benefit as well. Attendants to the two-day event might enjoy hot, fried apple or peach pies from a local vendor. The event sells baked goods donated by members of area churches, hamburgers, hotdogs, barbecue, and stew.
“Last year, we did 150 gallons of chicken stew and 40 gallons of goat stew,” Williams said.
“It’s free. There’s a money box so people can leave a donation, but if somebody needs to come and eat, that’s fine too. I’m sure we’ve helped people in that regard, and that’s only right to do.”
Coats and Williams each said they’re overwhelmed with gratitude over the response they’ve seen from the event, which is attended each year by hundreds.
“This is our biggest fundraiser,” Williams said.
“It’s a big labor of love that a lot of people get involved in. Without the Coats family, without their support and help, we couldn’t go very far.”
Coats said the event is dear to his heart, not only because he gets to share his passion for horse riding with his community, but also because he once was a foster parent himself.
“We kept a couple of kids in our home. Years ago, you know.” He said he and his late wife, Eva, cared for 21 children in their home over the years.
“It’s hard on Mommas. Of course, she really enjoyed this, and she worked hard.”
Coats has since remarried, and his second wife, Reba, now helps with the fundraiser, along with all of Coats’ children, including his two sons, Danny and Anthony.
When Coats first offered to host the fundraiser, he had only planned to hold the one event. With the exception of cancelling the trail ride in 2021 due to COVID restrictions, he said the benefit ride continues to grow.
“We can’t quit,” he said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun, too.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
