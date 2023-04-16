centerpiece top story UNA EASTER EGG HUNT Apr 16, 2023 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Angelica and Zoila Espitia. Dan Busey/TimesDaily Buy Now Blair and James Hampton and Sharron Robbins. Dan Busey/TimesDaily Buy Now Justin Erwin with daughters Valerie and JJ. Dan Busey/TimesDaily Buy Now Emma and Mariah Carter. Dan Busey/TimesDaily Buy Now Courtshanon Ricks and Brayden Jones. Dan Busey/TimesDaily Buy Now Wyatt and Melissa Pruett. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Buy Now Luke and Kimberly Roth and their daughter, Ella. Dan Busey/TimesDaily Buy Now Megan and Nick Simmons with their sons, Noah and Jessie. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY photos] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Buy Now Jaime, Dodger and Schep Flippo. Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama turf field became an Easter playground for local kids and adults alike during an Easter egg hunt on April 3.UNA EASTER EGG HUNTWHEN: April 3WHERE: UNA Turf Field, FlorenceChildren rushed the field to collect the 3,000 eggs that had been strewn about, with the youngest kids getting a bit of a head start to assure they were able to scoop up their fair share.This marked the second year UNA was host to the Community Easter Egg Hunt on the turf field.Besides eggs for the children to collect, there were plenty of games to play and prizes to be won, along with several activities and inflatables for the children to enjoy.The event also featured an appearances by the Easter Bunny. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Software Botany Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHere's to you: Robinson moved to Phil Campbell with hopes of deep playoff runTylers ready for 'America's Funniest' debutFlorence can tear down dilapidated animal hospital buildingGinger McDougalCrotts pleads guilty to sexual abuseIconic WLAY sign returnsU.S. Army Colonel Charles GloverMartha A. AdamsKristin N. HoldenEaster messages from local pastors Images Videos CommentedYou Said It (1)Florence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)Motorist runs into Clark Clock (1)Did you participate in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket challenge this year? (1)Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)Jason Isbell documentary debuts today on HBO (1)Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)Academic coaches help students finish community college (1)Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Should the intentional release of top secret U.S. documents constitute treason? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.