Della Smithson, a junior at the University of North Alabama and trumpet player with the UNA Marching Band, is thrilled to perform on stage next week with Shoals Symphony Orchestra.
Smithson, who recently won the UNA Solo Artist Competition, will perform her auditioning piece, the Arutiunian Concerto by Soviet and Armenian composer Alexander Arutiunian, at the SSO’s “Symphony of Independence.”
The trumpet concerto was his sixth major composition, and it was written in 1950 for the renowned trumpet player Timofei Dokschitzer.
“I chose this piece because it’s my favorite,” Smithson said. “I just love concerto, and the collaboration between the trumpet and orchestra in this piece, specifically. There is so much color in the music.”
SSO Executive Director Jeremy Smith said the concerto is a standard, yet challenging piece of trumpet repertoire professional players would be expected to learn.
“Della competed against 20 of her peers, so I believe that says a lot about her talent and her performance,” he added.
He said the annual concert gives students a rare opportunity to be featured with the professional orchestra.
“Every person on that stage was at one point a young person who wanted to continue, in one way or another, to lead a musical life. We want to inspire the next generation of musicians, artists and community members,” Smith said.
Smithson is one such player, who always had her sights set on a musical path. She said she was first inspired by her father, who is a drummer. She thought she might pursue percussion when she joined sixth-grade band at West Limestone High School.
“I originally had my heart set on drums, but the day of, I spontaneously picked up trumpet,” she said. “There was no thought behind it. I just picked it up.”
As a ninth grader attending a local band competition, she was awestruck when she saw the Marching Pride of North Alabama enter the field.
“That was the first time I’d seen a group of that caliber perform,” she said. “I knew I’d always wanted to do music in college, but that really cemented those plans and dreams.”
While she’s enjoyed performing half-time shows for years, Smithson said she is more drawn to the orchestra. Her performance in the “Symphony of Independence” will not be her first experience on stage with the Shoals Symphony Orchestra.
Smithson has successfully auditioned for SSO, which partners with UNA and features professional players and excelling students, each concert season since her freshman year. She is this season’s third trumpet.
“I came in in the midst of COVID, so that first year was really a blur,” she said. “I prefer to play lyrical orchestral trumpet. I’m not really an in-your-face jazz player. I do enjoy marching band, but I definitely prefer the orchestra. I just love how we do so many different things. We do movie concerts, we do kids’ concerts, and it’s so much fun. It’s not the same thing every week.”
Smith said the “Symphony of Independence” is a special way to showcase a wide array of talent from the Shoals.
“In one show we are able to see a University student perform a virtuosic concerto, a world premier from a local composer, and a performance featuring collegiate, community and professional singers — all set to the backdrop of a full symphony orchestra,” Smith said.
The program will open with “Finlandia,” a tone poem for orchestra by Jean Sibelius, and feature UNA professor of Theory & Composition Sam Merciers performing “Be Thou My Vision,” in addition to Smithson’s solo concerto followed by a symphony performance of Mozart’s Requiem in D minor.
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
