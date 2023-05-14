2023 AWARDS GALA
Ceremony: Held on April 24 at Norton Auditorium, campus of the University of North Alabama
Woman of the Year: Shanise Allen graduated in Fall 2022 with a major in elementary education and a minor in retailing and clothing. She was a student in the Cole Honors College and is currently pursuing her Master’s degree in elementary education at UNA.
Man of the Year: Tevin Pauley is majoring in professional biology with a minor in chemistry. He is the recipient of the 2022 Undergraduate Service Award and was selected as a 2022-23 Promising Alumni. He plans to attend medical school after graduation.
HOW THEY ARE CHOSEN
• The University Man and Woman of the Year recognizes one male and one female student who have fulfilled their scholastic goals with honor, and who have made outstanding contributions to the University of North Alabama through non-academic organizations.
• Awarded students are selected by committee and must obtain a 3.00/4.00 cumulative average through the fall semester of the year they are nominated. The chosen students must have made outstanding contributions to the university in more than one non-academic area during their tenure at UNA.
——
Shanise Allen had initially planned to attend Jacksonville State University, but all that changed in a day with one visit to the University of North Alabama.
“As soon as I stepped on campus, I fell in love,” Allen said. “I came for preview day, and it was raining and cloudy. It was the people, though. The atmosphere, the education programs, professors and mentors — it was raining, but it felt like a sunny day.”
Allen, who hails from Birmingham, said a family friend who had graduated from UNA first suggested that she check out the college. Following her own graduation in December, Allen said Florence has become her “home away from home.”
“My experience at UNA has been amazing. I’ve loved every minute, and they can’t get rid of me,” she said with a laugh.
It was a small exaggeration as Allen returned this semester to begin work on her master’s degree in elementary education.
Allen lived on campus in her freshman, sophomore and junior years. She continues to reside in Florence. Since her first year at UNA, she has remained highly active on campus and in her new community.
That’s probably why she was nominated and selected as the University’s 2023 Woman of the Year.
As an undergraduate student, Allen was a member of the Cole Honors College, she served as a SOAR counselor, was a LaGrange Society member, and a College of Education and Human Sciences ambassador.
“I guess it all started when I first got involved in Freshman Forum, which is like a way to get us all acquainted with student government,” Allen said, adding that she had also been involved with student government in high school, serving as president of SGA her senior year.
At UNA, she became a member of the University Program Council to provide student-led programs and events on campus. She said she helped organize activities like silent disco and Mane Month events during her involvement with UPC.
“It was so much fun. I loved being in UPC, and I was a member of one of the best sororities, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.,” she said.
Allen managed to balance her social life and her studies during her time as a student. She is a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Gamma Sigma Alpha, Order of Omega, Rho Lambda, Phi Eta Sigma, Alpha Lambda Delta, and Kappa Delta Pi honor societies.
She was selected as a 2021-22 Promising Alumni, and she was a recipient of the 2021 Undergraduate Service Award. That same year, she was also elected as homecoming queen.
When asked what motivated her to stay so involved throughout her college career, Allen said she’s “just doing what I love.”
“I’ve always wanted to set an example for those who may look up to me,” she said. “That’s why I chose to go into elementary education.
“I want to be a positive role model for students. I want to show them that you can do anything you want to in life — you can achieve it if you work for it. I love to help people in any kind of way and push them to do their best.”
Allen currently serves as a graduate assistant for the Mitchell West Center for Social Inclusion and the Center for Women’s Studies.
In her role with the two organizations, she said she continues to help organize events that bring awareness to social issues and student resources available on campus.
Once she receives her master’s degree, Allen hopes to stay in Florence and seek employment with the Florence City School System.
