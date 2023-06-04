Emsley Lovelace of Lauderdale County exhibited the reserve champion Chianina during the Jr. Livestock Expo Breeding Heifer Show in Montgomery March 18. The show is sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation and held annually during the Southeastern Livestock Exposition.
CJ Lovelace of Lauderdale County exhibited the reserve champion Commercial during the Jr. Livestock Expo Breeding Heifer Show in Montgomery March 18. The show is sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation and held annually during the Southeastern Livestock Exposition.
PBCI SCHOLARSHIPS: Jackson Kidd, Killen, and Wheeler Allen, Lexington, were each awarded a scholarship by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) for their participation in Alabama’s livestock industry at a ceremony held in March in coordination with the Southeastern Livestock Exposition Rodeo. Pictured, from left, are Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries Rick Pate; PBCI Tribal Council Member Keith Martin; Allen; Kidd; and Southeaster Livestock Exposition President Frank Ellis. Each year, young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded scholarships from the Tribe to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education. [COURTESY PHOTO]
