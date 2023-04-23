By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
Diane Carroll-Rowell was approached by a Coffee High School student about starting a social club for young girls at the turn of the new millennium.
The Zuri Social Club was formed in 2003 and, 20 years later, the club continues a long legacy of serving students coming of age in the Shoals.
In 2000, Carroll-Rowell had a son who was a sophomore at Coffee High School in Florence, and she was an active member in the school’s booster club and Parent Teacher Organization. It was then when she was first approached by Sharonda Russell, a young girl in her son’s class.
“She wanted to be a part of a social club, and she had come to me to ask if I could become an advisor,” Carroll-Rowell said.
At first, the answer was “no.” Carroll-Rowell said she was reluctant to commit to starting a new program because she was overwhelmed with starting her new business — Something Ele’Gant Florals and Gifts.
Russell returned the next year, and the next, asking for help starting the club. It was Russell’s senior year in 2003, and Carroll-Rowell knew she couldn’t turn her down again.
Carroll-Rowell turned to Libby Baugh Johnson, who had been her close friend since the seventh grade, and asked if she would be willing to help mentor young ladies who joined the club.
In 2003, Johnson was working with the Lauderdale County School Board and had a second full-time job.
“When Diane asked me, I was like, “No, I don’t have time and you don’t either,’” she said. “I thought, how in the world are we going to find time to do this?
“We just made sacrifices. We did, and there were so many girls who wanted to be a part of it.”
From the beginning, Carroll-Rowell and Johnson knew they wanted to open the club up to students outside of Florence.
“When these girls can meet students from other areas, they can become friends and make more connections,” she said. “When they get ready to go off to college, that friend they met might have similar college desires, and who knows, they might end up in Tuscaloosa together, or at Auburn, or wherever.”
In its inaugural year, the Zuri Social Club inducted around 50 girls from high schools in Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin counties.
The club organizers said interest in enrolling hasn’t slowed since with the Zuri Club serving as many as 62 girls in one year.
This year, Camaya Doxie is serving as president of the club for her second year. She joined as a sophomore at Florence High School, and continued her involvement with the club when she became a home-school student dual enrolled in a program through Auburn University.
“I think what really led me to join was the sisterhood,” Doxie said. “It’s given me an opportunity to be around girls who look like me and who can understand my experiences. It’s just having a safe space.”
As president, Doxie helps mentor the younger girls in the club, she offers tutorship in a variety of subjects for members who might be struggling with their grades, or need help studying. She also helps organize events and community service projects for the club.
“Last year in August, we took a trip to the Jefferson County Courthouse,” Doxie said. “We actually got to meet with Judge Elizabeth French. She was super inspiring. She’s actually the first Black female presiding judge, so we had living history in front of us. She was able to spread a lot of wisdom along with the other judges we met.”
Doxie said her experiences with the club have helped establish her goals and ambitions for her career. She is still weighing options for college, but with Auburn University as a top choice, she hopes to explore a career in environmental science or environmental law.
She said volunteer opportunities with local animal shelters have only heightened those interests.
In the last year, Carroll-Rowell and Johnson said the Zuri girls have also volunteered with the Tennessee Valley Arts Association; assisted with children’s activities at the Ritz; and helped out where they could with events to benefit Shoals Scholar Dollars.
The club leaders said Zuri members are encouraged to get involved with their communities as individuals, but the club also works to facilitate group volunteer projects each year.
“Anytime someone calls us needing Zuri for community service, we are willing, able and available,” Carroll-Rowell said.
Since 2003, the Zuri Club has accepted area members in grades 9 through 12, but in the past few years, Carroll-Rowell and Johnson said they’ve opened the program up to freshmen as well. Both organizers said it’s been rewarding to see the girls blossom into who they are meant to become.
“When you see them starting their own families and careers, that’s the best,” Caroll-Rowell said. “We are watching them grow from young girls into beautiful, capable young ladies. That’s what Zuri is all about. Transformation.”
Johnson agreed. She said she’s grateful for the opportunity to make an impact, no matter how great or small, on the developing young women.
“We do whatever we can to encourage them to stay active and involved, so that when they leave they have something to take with them,” she said.
“We’ve worked with some incredible young ladies, and we’ve done what we can to provide them all great learning experiences and introduce them to inspirational and positive people,” Johnson said. “It is rewarding to have a small impact on their life.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
