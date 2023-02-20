FLORENCE-LAUDERDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY
STANDING PROGRAMS
• Ready, Set, Read
11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. Thursdays
For 4-year-olds who will enter kindergarten the following fall. This class is designed to help students prepare for kindergarten. We practice motor skills (pencil grip, tracing, cutting), letter identification and sounds, and beginner sight words.
• Terrific 2s
10:30 a.m. Thursdays
Music, poems, stories, and crafts will be a part of the fun at our program designed especially for two-year-olds.
• Babies Love the Library
10:30 a.m. Fridays
For ages infant to 24 months. Babies and caregivers will enjoy this special time, which includes music, motion, poetry, finger plays and book exploration.
• Saturday stories
11 a.m. Saturdays
For the whole family. Join us for some fun stories.
OTHER PROGRAMS
• Game On
Feb. 21: 4:15 p.m.
Test out your gaming skills against other teens at our Game On program! Each month, we will be playing board games, Super Mario Cart, Animal Crossing or Super Smash Brothers on the Nintendo Switch.
• Hunt a Killer
Feb. 23, March 23: 4:15 p.m.
For teens. We have another mystery to solve and we are in need of detectives. Do you have what it takes?
• Dungeons and Dragons
Feb. 27, 28; March 6, 7, 20, 21: 4:15 p.m.
We are excited to continue our Dungeons & Dragons meetings- but with an ocean themed twist. Registration required.
• Silent Book Club
March 2: 4:15 p.m.
Do you ever wish you had a quiet place to sit and read for an hour? Lots of school reading to do? Join us in what we feel is the perfect place to cozy up and read in silence Registration is required. Email teens@flpl.org to reserve your spot.
• Anime Club
March 13: 4:15 p.m.
What’s your favorite anime or manga series? Join us every other Monday as we discuss our favorites, make anime-themed crafts and even watch some anime episodes. Registration required.
• Pin and Paint
March 14 : 4:15 p.m.
Unleash your crafty side. Registration required.
• BYOB Book Club
March 16: 4:15 p.m.
Gather on the front lawn with your favorite books and tell us about them. Registration required.
HELEN KELLER PUBLIC LIBRARY
STANDING EVENTS
• Baby & Me
Mondays, 10:30 a.m.
Baby & Me is a movement based program for infants and their caregivers. Each week we will sing, dance, and be silly!
• Little Learners
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Little Learners is a story time program for children ages 2-5. Each week we will read abook, sing, and dance.
OTHER PROGRAMS
• Teen Takeover
Feb. 23, March 23: 4 p.m.
A totally awesome after-school program just for teens. Each week will feature a fun activity or learning experience.
• Movie Matinee
Feb. 20, March 6, 20: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Monday Matinee is a free movie program that will feature the great classics of cinema.
• After School Squad
March 9: 4 p.m.
This is an exciting after school program that keeps elementary-age schoolers learning. We feature activities based on concepts they are learning at school, including STEAM, history, and much more.
MUSCLE SHOALS PUBLIC LIBRARY
STANDING EVENTS
• Story Time
Tuesdays and Wednesdays : 10:0 a.m.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays : 10:0 a.m.
OTHER EVENTS
• Family Movie Night
Feb. 23: 5:15-7 p.m.
“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” will be shown.
