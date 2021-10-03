3 Swiss Guards who refused vaccination return to Switzerland

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Vatican Swiss Guards wear masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they stand attention at the Vatican. Three Vatican Swiss Guards who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 upon Holy See orders and have left the storied corps to return to Switzerland. A Swiss Guard official, Lt. Urs Breitenmoser told The Associated Press on Sunday all Swiss Guards were asked to be vaccinated “to protect their health and that of the others they come into contact as part of their service.”

 Alessandra Tarantino

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Three Vatican Swiss Guards who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 upon Holy See orders have voluntarily left the storied corps to return to Switzerland, a Swiss Guard official said Sunday.

