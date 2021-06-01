ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria partially reopened its skies to flights on Tuesday after a 14-month shutdown to try to keep out the coronavirus, with a first flight of the national carrier Air Algerie taking off for Paris on Tuesday and another expected to land later in Algiers, the capital.
AP
Algeria partially reopens air travel after 14-month shutdown
