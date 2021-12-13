A boy with his father, left, waits for a rapid coronavirus test as a woman, right, is tested, in a temporary facility outside a pharmacy in Lakatamia a suburb of Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Cyprus will start vaccinating children between 5-11 the government said on Monday in a fresh bid to head off another COVID-19 infection surge following the first confirmed cases of the omicron variant appearing on the east Mediterranean island nation.
A boy with his father, left, waits for a rapid coronavirus test as a woman, right, is tested, in a temporary facility outside a pharmacy in Lakatamia a suburb of Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Cyprus will start vaccinating children between 5-11 the government said on Monday in a fresh bid to head off another COVID-19 infection surge following the first confirmed cases of the omicron variant appearing on the east Mediterranean island nation.
A boy with his father, left, waits for a rapid coronavirus test as a woman, right, is tested, in a temporary facility outside a pharmacy in Lakatamia a suburb of Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Cyprus will start vaccinating children between 5-11 the government said on Monday in a fresh bid to head off another COVID-19 infection surge following the first confirmed cases of the omicron variant appearing on the east Mediterranean island nation.
Petros Karadjias
A boy with his father, left, waits for a rapid coronavirus test as a woman, right, is tested, in a temporary facility outside a pharmacy in Lakatamia a suburb of Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Cyprus will start vaccinating children between 5-11 the government said on Monday in a fresh bid to head off another COVID-19 infection surge following the first confirmed cases of the omicron variant appearing on the east Mediterranean island nation.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will start vaccinating kids between the ages of 5 to 11, the government said Monday in fresh bid to head off another COVID-19 surge following the first confirmed cases of the omicron variant on the eastern Mediterranean island nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.