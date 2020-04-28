FLORENCE — Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is accepting artwork submissions for a community art show that will be the art center’s first exhibit upon reopening.
The exhibit opening is tentatively scheduled for June 2.
The "Helter Shelter" exhibit will be centered around making art in isolation. The center is asking artists to submit artwork created while sheltering at home that responds to their experience of social isolation.
The center will be accepting artwork in the following mediums:
• 2D — Painting, drawing, photography and collage
• 3D — Sculpture, mixed media and mobile
Artists may go to the website, KDartcenter.org, to access the submission form and get details on how to submit work.
Artists may submit up to three pieces. Questions may be emailed to nmairesse@florenceal.org.
This event is hosted by Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. The free event is open to the public.
