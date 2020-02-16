Shakespeare at the Shoals will present William Shakespeare's classic tragedy, "King Lear," at Shoals Theatre.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets are $10 reserved and can be purchased by calling 256-764-1700, online at theshoalstheatre.org or at the door.
Directed by Michael Green, "King Lear" tells the story of an aged king who divides his kingdom among his daughters, but their greed and struggle for power lead to deadly consequences. First performed in 1606, the play is considered not only one of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies, but also one of the classic tragedies in English literature.
The cast includes Elizabeth Ragsdale, Beth Thead, Rebecca Tumlinson, Amber Rhodes, Matt Upton, Don Grace, Tanner Rhodes, Michael Green, Tyler Hudson, Chance Rhodes, Adam Thomas, J. Scott Long, Jared McCoy, Harold Crittendon, Shannen McDonald, Kinley McClure, Victoria Lee and Phillip Sanders. Macy Ladner is assistant director.
