Matt Sherrod was doing well at 33. He was working for an industrial painting company, painting on the A-2 test stand in Picayune, Mississippi, which is used to launch rockets. He was in his second year of marriage to his wife, Jessie, and the couple had bought a house.
But he wanted more.
"I had a good job," he said. "I was trying to settle into being a domestic guy."
But he admits to feeling a little bit of panic as well.
"I may have been panicking," he said. "Something got up under me to get out and work for myself."
He said he had heard about the oil boom in Minot, North Dakota, and that a lot of construction work was going on. He and a buddy decided to move up there and start a painting company.
So he sold his dream car, a Mustang, and an inherited $10,000 stereo system to an uncle for $6,000 paid his bills up for four to five months, and bought a truck for the trip.
He loaded the truck with tools, including some antique tools he had collected over the years. He said his wife questioned his packing the old tools, but he had a plan for them.
"I had less than $200 when I got there," he said.
He got a booth at a flea market and stocked it with the antique tools he had packed for the trip.
"The first guy I sold a tool to, I ended up leasing some land on the back end of his farmstead," he said.
He said it was just one way that God blessed him during his time in North Dakota.
"God was really good to me there," he said. "It was like I'd say something and it would happen."
For example, he was asked to replace a roof for a man named Morgan. Sherrod said he explained to the man that he hadn't done a roof by himself before, but Morgan hired him. Several months later, he and his crew were coming back from another job in another town. They drove by Minot's Hyatt hotel, and Sherrod mentioned that he wished he could put the new roof on the hotel.
The group stopped at what Sherrod described as a bar/truck stop/casino. The group walked into the business and ran into Morgan, who it turned out was in charge of the construction for the hotel.
"As soon as we walked into the place, Morgan offered me a job tearing down and putting up the roof."
When Sherrod arrived in Minot in 2011, the town was facing a unique set of circumstances. First, after a wet winter and spring, a couple of dams upriver in Canada were in the process of doing slow releases of water. Then that area of Canada had 9 inches of rainfall in an hour, which led them to what Minot's Public Information Officer Derek Hackett described as a hard release, which flooded the town and took out about 1/4 of the city's most affordable houses.
"It was a perfect storm that doomed us to the largest natural disaster in our city's history," Hackett said.
The town was also in the middle of what was known as the Bakken Boom as oil was discovered in the area and fracking took hold.
"It was like a gold rush," Hackett said. He said the boom lasted until 2015 when the price of oil dropped from $100 a barrel to in the $70s per barrel.
People rushed to the city to work, and the town's population exploded. That, coupled with the flood, strained the town's infrastructure.
The first job he had was working on remodeling the mall, Sherrod said, as the town was anticipating the boom. His crew gutted the bottom floor, demoing a bunch of marble and granite.
"We did it with a drill," he said. "We didn't have all the right equipment, but we muscled through it."
From there, they painted houses, and in the flood zone, they fixed houses. Work, he said, was easy to find because the oil money was so good there was a need for construction workers.
Sherrod said it was a bit like the Wild West at the time, with people from across the country coming to the area to make a living. And the boom meant prices went up as well.
Hackett said all the hotels were booked, with companies renting entire floors. Sherrod said housing was renting for $1,000 per bedroom, and campsites were renting for $1,000 a month plus power.
But living in North Dakota came with some hardships, namely the weather.
When he decided to make the move, he was going to live in a tent, but a buddy hooked him up with a Coleman pop-up camper, which he moved to the land he had leased.
"I spent my first winter in the pop-up Coleman camper," he said, adding that the temperature hovered around -20 degrees at the time. He used wood for heat, and dug out a snow bank to use as a refrigerator.
He eventually added more trailers to his land, which the members of his crew lived in. And after about eight months, he was able to bring his wife up to live with him.
"She said she wouldn't move until I had running water," he said, adding that she cooked all their meals on a wood-burning stove.
And in Minot, unlike Alabama, work doesn't stop for snow or negative-degree weather.
"I worked outside with it 30 to 45 degrees below zero," Sherrod said. "One time I was on my way out the door and looked at the TV and it said it was -55 degrees. I took a picture of the TV."
But he said like with heat, the extreme temperatures provide a dry cold.
"When it get's so cold the moisture is not clinging to you," he said, which made working in the extreme climate more palatable.
Also, he said, he was working with about $1,500 worth of gear on. To get an idea of how cold it was, Sherrod said you could sling a glass of water to where the water breaks into beads, and it would "freeze and turn to a cloud of snow before your eyes."
He said he learned to work for about 30 minutes, then get in his car for about 30 minutes to warm up a bit.
"Some people kept their diesel trucks going all winter," he said.
But there were good times, too. And he enjoyed the terrain, which he said was like a prairie with few trees.
"They say a 6-foot man in North Dakota can see seven miles in all directions," Sherrod said. Living on the farmstead allowed him to see all kinds of wildlife, including deer and elk. He and his wife also enjoyed exploring the region.
He also learned how to ice fish.
"It would be -20 degrees and we'd be standing on the middle of the lake," he said. "That was pretty cool."
He said he also learned to barter. The group heated their living quarters with wood, and instead of paying $100 a month for wood, once a month the team would help buddies cut wood for a day in exchange for a truckload of wood.
On New Year's Day in 2015, Sherrod received word that an electrical fire had burned his house in the Shoals.
"I had to come home to deal with that," he said. He spent the next month finishing up the jobs he had lined up in North Dakota, and then he and his wife moved back home.
The money he had saved during his time in Minot went to repairing his home.
But other than being a little more than 1,400 miles from home when his sister passed away, Sherrod said he has no regrets about his time in North Dakota.
"We had some great times," he said. "I met a lot of good people and brought some back with me. My wife and I learned to do a lot together."
Plus, he said by meeting people from so many different parts of the country, he got to learn different ways to do things.
"I learned to push through, become a man and what I'm capable of," he said.
Now Sherrod and his wife have a daughter, Madeline Grace, who will turn 4 in March. He is working on building his own contracting business, Sherrod Remodeling.
He said if you are considering making a big change in your life, do your research.
"It took me some preparation," he said. "I thought about it, talked to my dad and my wife about it. I'm grateful my wife believed in me."
Also, he said to follow your heart and do the best you can when you get there.
"It ain't always about changing your surroundings," he said. "It's about changing yourself. Have faith in yourself. Doubt isn't going to carry you anywhere."
