On Saturday, local chef Ramon Jacobsen will test his skills against 15 other chefs from around the nation in the 2019 Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans.
To be eligible to compete in the national competition, Jacobsen first had to win at the state level, which he did in Bayou La Batre in May with his dish, Gulf Red Snapper Escabeche with Kalamata Olive Causa.
"It’s a Peruvian dish based of ají panca (peruvian pepper), red wine vinegar and sugar, with kalamata olive causa (mashed potato, lime juice and ají amarillo)," Jacobsen said. "(It's a) very traditional dish from the coast of Peru."
He should know. Jacobsen was born in Lima, Peru, and his parents owned a catering business.
"My mother was a cook and my father was a baker," he said. He said he learned to cook from his mother.
When he moved to the Shoals 13 years ago, Jacobsen said it was to do something else besides working in a restaurant. He got his first professional kitchen job when Odette opened in downtown Florence.
"I learned everything I know from working under Chef Josh (Quick)," Jacobsen said.
Competing in 2016, Quick entered the seafood competition with Jacobsen as his assistant. Quick won the Alabama Seafood Cook-off, and the win qualified them to compete in the 2016 Great American Seafood Cook-off and the World Food Championship.
This year, their roles are reversed and Quick is assisting Jacobsen in the three competitions.
This is the 16th year of the Great American Seafood Cook-off, according to Barry Landry, the director of communications for the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism, which sponsors the competition. Each year, the lieutenant governor of Louisiana issues invitations to participate to the lieutenant governors of every state. Then each state that chooses to can enter a chef.
"We usually have 14 to 17 chefs participate each year," Landry said. "This year we have a chef from Guam for the first time, which means we are expanding into the territories."
He said while most of the states that participate are on the coast, they have had chefs from Idaho, Illinois and Missouri participate.
The competition will begin just before noon with one chef, with a new team starting every eight minutes. Each chef has one hour to complete his or her dish. Staggering the start times will mean the panel of five judges will have eight minutes to judge each dish as they are prepared, Landry said.
The competition will be filmed, and will be available on some PBS channels, and on You-Tube. The competition's website, www.louisianaseafood.com/great-american-seafood-cook, will have a link to the video when it is available.
Jacobsen said having been through the competition as Quick's assistant has given him some confidence.
"He and I have been competing for several years," Jacobsen said, "but I'm sure I will be nervous on the day of the competition."
And, he said, the competition is a good way to get feedback and recognition from his peers as well as promoting his restaurant and the Shoals.
"You are competing with chefs from all over and are promoting Odette and saying, 'we can cook good seafood up here away from the coast.’ ”
Quick agrees.
"It's really neat that Ramon is able to represent Alabama," he said. "It's a cool honor to have and promote the great restaurants we have in Florence."
