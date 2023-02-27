Big Man’s BBQ opened in Florence in October, but it was a business venture owners Shun and Jennifer Cunningham said they had been planning for years.
The couple held a soft opening for their new restaurant on Oct. 8, 2022, and opened with the restaurant’s full menu the following week.
“We put a lot of pride into what we do,” Shun said. “For the first two weeks, we couldn’t cook enough food. We were sold out left and right, and it hasn’t slowed down since.”
The pitmaster and his wife say it’s the attention to detail and their shared love of cooking that sets the standard.
“I make baked beans and potato salad the way my grandma made them,” Jennifer said. “It’s made with love. You can taste the difference in food that’s just cooked and food that is tended to.”
While Jennifer said she’s had experience in the kitchen with her grandmother since she was a young girl, Shun discovered his niche for smoking meat a little later in life.
He credits his late father, Marvin Ray Mason, and his father-in-law, L.C. Burns, for igniting the spark. Shun said he’s taken everything he’s learned from the two men and spent more than 15 years perfecting his craft.
Six years prior to opening Big Man’s BBQ, Shun went to work for Miles Sledge, owner and operator of Sledge’s BBQ in Lauderdale County.
“Miles Sledge was a great mentor,” Shun said. “He taught me the operation of the barbecue business. He didn’t have to show me how to cook anything. The cooking was there, but he showed me how to take it from backyard cooking to restaurant quality — how to cook to feed the masses.”
When he joined Sledge’s team, Shun said his mentor was always aware that the plan was to start his own restaurant. Shun said the two remained good friends after parting ways.
“To me, he’s one of the best in the business,” Shun said. “He wished me the best of luck. We’ll text each other sometimes when it’s real cold, because we’re both out smoking early in the morning and we both know it.”
Big Man’s BBQ is open Wednesday through Saturday, but the first workday of the week begins for Shun around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
He said he starts with his long cooks — butts and brisket — a day ahead of the restaurant’s schedule, so pulled pork that is sold on Wednesday begins smoking on Tuesday. The meat sold on Thursday is cooked on Wednesday, and so forth.
“Our chicken, ribs, wings and bologna is cooked same day because they are a quicker cook, and only have to cook four to six hours,” Shun said.
While Shun handles the meat — and he uses his own recipes for Cole and mustard slaws — Jennifer and the Big Man’s BBQ team handle everything else.
Jennifer said everything on the menu is made from scratch.
“For our potato salad, I’m peeling 40 or 50 pounds of potatoes, and we peel every potato by hand,” she said. “We cook the bacon that goes in our baked beans and my bacon ranch pasta.”
While Jennifer said she’s incorporated their family recipes into the menu, the cakes that Jennifer bakes daily are her own creations.
“I’ve started saying we’re a bakery that sells barbecue,” Shun said with a laugh.
The couple said they have regular customers who come in for the barbecue and stay for the dessert. Cake flavors that frequent the menu range from cinnamon roll to strawberry lemonade.
“You name it, I can make it,” Jennifer said.
She and her husband also put their own spin on classic menu items to help set them apart from their competitors.
“Our white sauce and red sauce recipes are things we experimented with until we got the right flavor and texture we wanted, but it’s still different from what others around here serve,” Jennifer said.
He and Jennifer said opening the restaurant has been everything they hoped for and more. While they each love getting creative in the kitchen, the pair said it’s the smiles on happy customers’ faces that make their reward all the sweeter.
“This wasn’t just a two-year thing we thought about and then opened up; years of planning went into it. Now seeing it open, you know, I wanted it so bad. I really feel it was meant for us to do this,” Shun said.
“We’ve had a lot of support from our family and the community. We’ve had so many people praying for us and pulling for us, and our employees are top notch. They’ve stuck by us. By the Grace of God, it’ll keep going like it’s been going.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.