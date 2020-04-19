How do you find a creative outlet when the whole country is shut down?
That’s the question lots of performing artists are asking themselves right now. Since public gatherings are prohibited, theater has been hit particularly hard.
“Unlike visual artists or even some musicians, having an audience is a huge part of what we do. Without them, we’re just saying words,” said Amanda Perry, one of the managing board members for the Historic Zodiac Playhouse in Florence.
After canceling the last show of the season, as well as several other planned events, the board at The Z decided to give artists an outlet. The 24 Hour Plays Viral Monologues: The Z is a virtual performance of new monologues written and performed in just 24 hours.
“We did the traditional 24 Hour Plays a couple of years ago and we were planning on doing it again this year in April. When the shut down happened nationwide, we decided to follow the lead of the 24 Hour Plays organization and take it online,” said Perry, who is also producing the event.
The 24 Hour Plays Viral Monologues tasks writers with writing a new monologue beginning at 7 p.m. Friday night, which will be performed by actors from memory and videoed by 5 p.m. the following evening, then posted online for viewing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.
An event like this allows people of all different experience levels and from all different geographical locations to come together to create something new.
“The response when we posted the sign-ups was amazing. We had 46 people sign up in the first 48 hours. Most of them are located in the Shoals, but we have others from as far away as Texas, West Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia. There are others that I don’t know at all, so I have no idea where they are from,” Perry said.
Haley Loveday, a Huntsville actor who signed up to participate, loves the idea.
“It is so important to have an outlet for expression, especially when the world is so scary and suppressive right now. I'm so grateful to The Z for experimenting with new ways of performance and for giving us all a healthy distraction in the face of adversity,” she said.
Abigail Coats, a Shoals native and current musical theater major at UAB, also signed up to participate while on her break from school.
“I signed up to write because I think that cultivating creativity is extremely important in the theater community right now. So many shows and local theater activities have been canceled or postponed, leaving theater people without a creative outlet. The 24 Hour Plays are an amazing way to get those creative juices flowing again, from the safety of our own homes,” Coats said.
Typically, The Z would have sold tickets to this event but under the circumstances, they have decided to promote this as a donations only performance.
“We know that people are looking for distractions right now, but that not everyone has the means to buy tickets. We hope people will watch and will donate what they can. That will go a long way toward ensuring that we are still here when this pandemic is over,” Perry said.
A $10 donation is suggested, but any amount is accepted. Links to the performances, along with a donation button will be posted on the website for the Historic Zodiac Playhouse (historiczodiacplayhouse.com), as well as on all their social media accounts at 7 p.m. Saturday.
For information, email administrator@historiczodiacplayhouse.com or call 256-768-5586.
