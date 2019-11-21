Based on a book by Vera Morris, the Gingerbread Players will present “Pocahontas” at Shoals Theatre beginning today.
Music and lyrics will be by Scott DeTurk.
Pioneer Drama Service is the production company.
“Pocahontas" is a musical based on the true story of the native American legend. “Pocahontas” is a charming musical adventure that tells the true account of the life of Princess Pocahontas, the daughter of the mighty Algonquin Chief Powhatan. This enchanting musical is filled with Native American lore and beautiful music and is appropriate for all ages.
The musical will be presented at 7 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater at 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets will be available at the door.
Director of the play is Jennifer Adams; musical director, Jessica Rice; choreographer, Jacob Adams; and stage manager, Leslie Johnson.
