Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• First Pastoral Anniversary — East Florence M.B. Church, Veterans Drive, will celebrate the first anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Dexter Stanley, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. Morning service speaker will be the Rev. Michael Timberlake, of Shiloh Baptist Church, and the afternoon speaker is the Rev. Roger Pride, of Mount Olive M.B. Church, Muscle Shoals.
• Anniversary/Homecoming — Gaston Chapel P.B. Church, 1206 E. Sterling Blvd., Sheffield, will celebrate its 105th homecoming/anniversary Sunday. The 2 p.m. guests will be Pastor Abraham Moore, of Spirit Filled Christian Church, Harvest, and congregation will conduct worship service. Pastor: Rev. Gary Rowe.
• 160th Anniversary — St. Mark M.B. Church will celebrate its anniversary at 6 p.m. Oct. 19, with banquet speaker Renita Smith Alexander at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 224 E Mobile St. Florence. Church services at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 with Bishop Will Boyd at St. Mark, 220 E. Alabama St., Florence.
• 9th Pastoral Anniversary — Abundant Life Baptist Church, 530 N. Broadway St., Florence, will celebrate the Rev. Gary Roach's ninth anniversary at 11 a.m. Oct. 20. Morning service speaker will be the Rev. Ronnie Roach, of Muscle Shoals; and the 2:30 p.m. service with the Rev. Eric Betts, of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Corinth, Mississippi. Dinner served after 11 a.m. service.
• 10th Anniversary — Greater Zion M.B. Church, Florence, will celebrate its 10th church anniversary on Oct. 20. The Rev. Dexter Stanley, of East Florence M.B. Church, will be the guest at 11:30 a.m. Pastor: Rev. Patrick T. Smith.
• 9th Pastoral Anniversary — Petersville Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, will celebrate the ninth pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Demetres Towns at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27. Guests will be Bethel Colbert Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Wesley Thompson, of Leighton. Dinner will be served.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
• Bible study — A 6 week study of the book of Job will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodmont Baptist Church. This is a non-denominational, co-ed study called Engaging God’s Word, using Community Bible Study materials. Cost is $7. Books may be picked up in the Woodmont office. Class will meet in the chapel at Woodmont. Snacks will be provided.
Homecoming
• Homecoming celebration — Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 13575 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, will observe homecoming Oct. 20, with morning worship at 10:30 a.m.; potluck lunch at noon; and singing at 1 p.m., featuring Renaissance Bluegrass Band from Bethel University, McKenzie, Tennessee.
Singing
• Gospel singing — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville, will host the singing, featuring ReSound, at 5 p.m. Nov. 10.
Revivals
• Gospel Meeting — Westside Church of Christ, Old Highway 20, Leighton, will host the meeting Sunday-Wednesday, with speaker Brother Delmar Garrison, of Westside Church of Christ, Vernon. Sunday morning Bible class is 10 a.m., with Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. and afternoon worship at 2:30 p.m.; and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Dinner served after the morning worship service.
• Revival — Abbie Baptist Church, 11190 Sixth St., Leighton, will host a revival at 7 p.m. Oct. 21-23.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Strings program — Florence Music Study Club, with Daniel Stevens, conductor for Shoals Symphony, will present a strings program at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Atrium of First Baptist Church, 209 N. Walnut St., Florence.
• Shoals Area Episcopal Foundation — Bishop Carol J. Gallagher will visit the Shoals. Lunch will be noon Oct. 17 at Trinity with program: Finding Hope in Challenging Congregations and People: Using Intergenerational Conversations and Formation to Find Ourselves Again. A 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 dinner will be at St. Bartholomew's, with program: Storytelling, the Ground of Being and Understanding, a Native and Personal Reflection on Our Stories/God's Story. On Oct. 18, a 6:30 p.m. dinner at Grace Church, with program: Understanding God Through Messy Relationships, How the Ones Who Push Our Buttons Demonstrates God's Love.
• Women of Worth — Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Leighton, will sponsor the WOW Conference at Clarion Hotel, 4100 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Morning worship speaker: Dominique Robinson; morning plenary speaker: Summer Owens; lunch entertainment: Comedian Rita Brent; afternoon plenary speaker: Christy Sims; conference worship music leader: Kim Tibbs; afternoon worship speaker: Pastor Jennifer Carner. Cost: $30 per person (includes registration, continental breakfast, lunch and conference material). Tickets can be purchased at Lorain's Boutique & About Your Hair in Sheffield. Register on EventBrite, wowconference.eventbrite.com, or through a member of church. Pastor: Rev. Wesley Thompson.
• Laity Day — St. Luke Methodist Church, 300 E. 17th St., Sheffield, will celebrate Laity Day at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 20. The Rev. Christopher McVay, of Gaston M.B. Church, will be guest minister. Laity Sunday celebrates the ministry of all Christians. Pastor: Rev. L.D. Barber.
• Fall Bazaar — Sheffield First United Methodist Church, 701 N. Montgomery Ave., will host a Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26. Enter at Seventh Street door.
