Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Drive-through registration for Community Bible Study, a women’s interdenominational Bible study, will be held at the host church, Woodmont Baptist Church on from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 5 at the children’s drop-off area in the back of the church. An in-depth study of the book of John. The registration fee is $35 for adults (scholarships available) and $10 for children (infants – 12th grade). Classes begin Aug. 26 and will be online until further notice. Can also register online at http://florenceal.cbsclass.org/
Music
• James D. Vaughan Quartet Festival — The festival is scheduled July 22-24 at Crockett Theater, 203 N. Military Ave., Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Numerous quartets will appear. This year will feature free matinees daily with the Dixie Echoes, Down East Boys and the Diplomats. Host Quartet and The Kellys will appear each evening. Josh Franks will be the MC for the festival. Call 1-931-762-4231 or visit lawrenceburgtn.gov.
• Gospel Music Series — The live concert will be 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at The Event Center, 1435 Paramount Drive, Huntsville. Featuring New Ground, Pardoned, Karen Peck and New River, with guest appearance by Liz Marshall. Free admission.
