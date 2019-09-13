Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
Singing
• Community singing — A community singing will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at Pisgah United Methodist Church, County Road 9, Florence.
• Concert — Gold City from Gadsden will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at New Union Missionary Baptist Church, 40 Highway 28, Red Bay. A love offering will be received.
Services
• Guest speaker — Marvin Morrow will speak at 10 a.m. Sunday at Valley View House of Prayer, County Road 60, Florence.
• Guest speaker — Peoole's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, will have guest speaker Pastor Torrance Nash at 6 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks will appear. ptcsavannah.com
Revivals
• Fall revival — Mount Zion P.B. Church, Gunwaleford Road, County Road 2, Florence, will have a 3-night revival at 7 p.m. Sept. 23-25. Speakers: Sept. 23, Rev. Shane Rainer, pastor, Living Word Community Church, Tuscumbia; Sept. 24, Rev. Wesley Thompson, pastor, Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Leighton; Sept. 25, Rev. Lowell Gibbs, pastor, Macedonia M.B. Church, Town Creek. Pastor: Elder Curtis Russsell.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Family and Friends Day — Mount Zion P.B. Church, Gunwaleford Road, County Road 2, Florence, will observe Friends and Family Day at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be the Rev. Moshiu Knox, pastor, Galilee M.B. Church, Florence, and congregation. Pastor: Elder Curtis Russell.
• Collegiate Day — Greater St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, Cherokee Street, Florence, will observe Collegiate Day, "Too Blessed to be Stressed," on Sept. 22. The College Ministry will be awarding Scholarship Assistance Certificates during luncheon. Students must register for certificates during breakfast registration. Continental breakfast is 9-9:40 a.m.; Morning Glory, praise and worship with J,Q and the Burns Ensemble, and the Rev. Thomas J. Calhoun, 9:45 a.m.; worship service, with the Rev. Christopher Reeves and Alumni Collegiate Choir; fellowship luncheon to follow. UNA campus transportation available (pickup is 8:45 am. and drop off after luncheon). 256-762-1799, 706-566-7314
• Family and Friends Day — St. Luke United Methodist Church, 300 E. 17 St., Sheffield, will celebrate Friends and Family Day at 2 p.m. Sept. 22. The Rev. Dowand Malone, pastor of Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, Sheffield, choir and congregation are guests. Pastor: Rev. L.D. Barber.
