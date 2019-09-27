Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
• Bible study — A 6 week study of the book of Job will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodmont Baptist Church. This is a non-denominational, co-ed study called Engaging God’s Word, using Community Bible Study materials. Cost is $7. Books may be picked up in the Woodmont office. Class will meet in the chapel at Woodmont. Snacks will be provided.
Singing
• Singing — Holy Destiny, from Clanton, will be at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 184 County Road 311, Moulton, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Revivals
• Fall Revival — Rutland Chapel C.M.E. Church, 295 Rutland Chapel Lane, Lane Springs, will conduct the revival Monday-Wednesday, with guest speaker the Rev. David Young, of Madison. Prayer service at 6:15 p.m., and preaching at 6:30 p.m. each night. Pastor: T.N. Bankhead.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Family and Friends Day — Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, 12300 Second St., Leighton, will have Family and Friends Day at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be C. Jermaine Turner, of Pine Grove M.B. Church, Harvest.
• Family and Friends Day — Zion No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, U.S. 72, Barton, will have Friends and Family Day at 10:50 a.m. Sunday. Guests: Rev. Keeton L. Stewart and congregation of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia.
• Fall Youth Explosion — New Birth Ministries, 225 S. Spurr St., Florence, will host the event at 10 a.m. Sunday. Speaker will be Prophet Emmanuel Turner, with Rapper Dante Pride and NBY Step Team, Praise Team and more present. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, speaker will be Minister Andrea L. Crayton, of Bridge Builders, Decatur, with Mount Moriah Youth Choir, rappers Unanimous and the New Generation Youth Ministry present.
• Benefit program — There will be a benefit program for Mary Byrd Robinson at 5 p.m. Sunday at Healing Fountain Church, with Miracle of Joy and St. James special chorus.
• Prayer Workshop — Shoals Chapter of the Order of St. Luke will have a prayer workshop lead by the Rev. John Rice from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 in the fellowship hall at Sheffield First United Methodist Church. Topics: "The Ministry of Blessings, Releasing God’s Goodness and Grace” and “Praying with Jesus Power and Authority.” Registration: $15 (includes lunch). Registration needed by Oct. 4. Make checks payable to Shoals Chapter of OSL. Mail to Sheffield F.U.M.C., 701 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, AL 35660. 256-383-6153
• Shoals Area Episcopal Foundation — Bishop Carol J. Gallagher will visit the Shoals. Lunch will be noon Oct. 17 at Trinity with program: Finding Hope in Challenging Congregations and People: Using Intergenerational Conversations and Formation to Find Ourselves Again. A 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 dinner will be at St. Bartholomew's, with program: Storytelling, the Ground of Being and Understanding, a Native and Personal Reflection on Our Stories/God's Story. On Oct. 18, a 6:30 p.m. dinner at Grace Church, with program: Understanding God Through Messy Relationships, How the Ones Who Push Our Buttons Demonstrates God's Love.
• Women of Worth — Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Leighton, will sponsor the WOW Conference at Clarion Hotel, 4100 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Morning worship speaker: Dominique Robinson; morning plenary speaker: Summer Owens; lunch entertainment: Comedian Rita Brent; afternoon plenary speaker: Christy Sims; conference worship music leader: Kim Tibbs; afternoon worship speaker: Pastor Jennifer Carner. Cost: $30 per person (includes registration, continental breakfast, lunch and conference material). Tickets can be purchased at Lorain's Boutique & About Your Hair in Sheffield. Register on EventBrite, wowconference.eventbrite.com, or through a member of church. Pastor: Rev. Wesley Thompson.
