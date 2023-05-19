Send items for the Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Music
• Unity4 Gospel Quartet — The group will be at the Claude Gentry Theatre, 110 W. Main St., Baldwyn, Mississippi, at 7 p.m. June 24. Tickets are $12 and are available at Eventbrite.com: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-gospel-jubilee-summer-quartet-singin-with-unity-4-tickets-573076716887
• James D. Vaughan Quartet Festival — The festival will be 7 p.m. July 26-28 and 2 p.m. July 29 at Crockett Theater, 2128 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. There will be free matinee shows at 1 p.m. July 27-28. For complete list of lineup or tickets, call 1-931-762-4231 or www.lawrenceburgtn.gov
Singing
• The Freemans — People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, will host The Freemans at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission; love offering will be received. ptcsavannah.com, 731-727-8242
• The Isbells — The Isbells will be at Berea Baptist Church, 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, at 7 p.m. June 2.
• The Perry's — The Perry's will be at Cypress Creek Methodist Church, 801 Lewis Bruce Lane, Florence, at 10:30 a.m. June 18. The Father's Day concert is a ministry in song.
Homecoming
• Homecoming — Mhoontown Methodist Church, 1135 Mhoontown Road, Cherokee, will celebrate Homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, with lunch at noon. Unity Four, of Iuka, Mississippi, will be the featured singers at 1:15 p.m.
• Homecoming/Military Tribute — Margerum Community Church, 2440 Margerum Road, Cherokee, will have the event at 9:30 a.m. May 28. Lunch will follow the service.
Vacation Bible School
• Vacation Bible school — First Baptist Church Center Star, U.S. 72, Killen, will have VBS from 6-8 p.m. June 4-7. Theme: Twist and Turns.
• Vacation Bible School — Salem Church of Christ, Alabama 17 (Chisholm Road), Florence, will have VBS at 5 p.m. June 4 and 6 p.m. June 5-7. Theme: Diving Deep into God's Word. Classes for all ages.
• Vacation Bible School — First Baptist Church Florence, 209 N. Walnut St., will have VBS from 8:30-11:45 a.m. June 5-9. Twist and Turns. For children who have completed PreK-6th grade. Register: https://kideventpro.lifeway.com/myEvent/?id=65950
• Vacation Bible School — Westside Baptist Church, 411 W. 11th St., Tuscumbia, will have VBS from 6-8:30 p.m. June 19-23. Theme: Keeper of the Kingdom.
Services
• Friends and Family Day — Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Popular Street, Muscle Shoals, will observe Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. May 28. The morning guests will be Rev. Dexter Stanley and the East Florence Missionary Baptist Church; alternate minister will be Minister Leon Simmons, associated minister of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor: Rev. Roger Pride.
Revivals
• Revival — Liberty Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, 10780 Highway 81, Phil Campbell, will have a revival June 4-7. The revival begins at 5 p.m. June 4, with services 7 p.m. June 5-7. Evangelist: Brother Bradley Long; Pastor: Brother Brian Galloway.
Special Events
• Chonda Pierce Live! — Enjoy a night of laughter with Chonda Pierce Live! at 7 p.m. today at Faith Church, Florence Boulevard, Florence. https://chonda.org/calendar
• WinShape Camps — Highland Park Baptist Church, Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, will have the camp at 8:15 a.m. June 5-9. For campers completing grades K5 to fifth.
• Orthodoxy: An Apologetics Conference — The event is 7:30-11 p.m. June 9 and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 10 at Sheffield Methodist Church, Montgomery Avenue. Lunch provided June 10.
• Blessing Tree — Gather, pray and encourage at 921 E. Second St., Sheffield. Healing Rooms will be 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays. Prayer groups include prayer Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon; women's prayer group 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays; preschool moms and kiddos 10-11 a.m. Fridays, with circle time with Jesus; men's prayer group 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays with Pastor Alex. Blessing Tree Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Need a prayer? Call 256-248-4864.
• Food Box Give Away — On the third Tuesday of each month there will be a food box give away at First Presbyterian Church, 130 E. Fifth St., Sheffield. 256-383-1717
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday. Donations accepted.
• Food room — The food pantry (located in the Samaritan House) at 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, will be open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. first and third Tuesday of each month.
• Prayer line ministry — Grace Bible Church of the Shoals has a prayer line ministry. Text or email prayer need to Prayer@gbcshoals.com. All requests are confidential.
