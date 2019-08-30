Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• 41st Pastor Anniversary for Reverend Jerry L. Reeves — will be at Galilee Baptist Church, 6775 Old Highway 20, Leighton from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Guest minister at the 11 a.m. service will be Rev Ricky Bonner and the congregation of Mt. Hope Baptist Church of Sheffield. Rev. Wesley Thompson and Bethel Colbert will be the alternate. Guest Minister and Church at the 2:30 p.m. Service will be Rev. Robert Pearl and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Courtland. Rev. Roger Pride and Mt. Olive will serve as alternate.
• The Ninth Church Anniversary Celebration — Abundant Life Baptist Church, 530 N. Broadway St., Florence., will be Sept. 8. The Rev. Estes Thompson will be guest at the 11 a.m. service, and The Rev. James Coffee, Bworns Temple CME Church, Sheffield, will be guest at the 2:30 p.m. service. Diner served after the 11 a.m. service.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
Revivals
• Fall Gospel meeting — Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 County Road 28, Florence, will have a Fall Gospel meeting Sept. 8-11, with Brother Kirk Brothers, president of Heritage Christian University. Bible class will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 8, with worship at 9:45 a.m. Evening services Sunday-Wednesday will be 7 p.m.
• Fall revival — Mount Zion P.B. Church, Gunwaleford Road, County Road 2, Florence, will have a 3-night revival at 7 p.m. Sept. 23-25. Speakers: Sept. 23, Rev. Shane Rainer, pastor, Living Word Community Church, Tuscumbia; Sept. 24, Rev. Wesley Thompson, pastor, Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Leighton; Sept. 25, Rev. Lowell Gibbs, pastor, Macedonia M.B. Church, Town Creek. Pastor: Elder Curtis Russsell.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Haiti Fundraiser yard sale and vendor event — The event will be noon-4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Underwood Petersville Community Center, 840 County Road 7, Florence. Proceeds benefit Haiti mission trip.
• Family and Friends Day — Mount Zion P.B. Church, Gunwaleford Road, County Road 2, Florence, will observe Friends and Family Day at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Guests will be the Rev. Moshiu Knox, pastor, Galilee M.B. Church, Florence, and congregation. Pastor: Elder Curtis Russell.
