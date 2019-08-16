Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• Second Pastoral Anniversary — Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Second Street, Leighton, will have a pre-anniversary worship service and singing for Pastor Wesley and Lady Tanndra Thompson will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, with Pastor Sammie Milton and Bethel Colbert M.B. Church Mass Choir; singing to follow with The Hummingbirds and Fellows, Phillips Sisters, God's Servants, St. James Special Choir, Spiritual Harmonies and the Anointed Ones. The pastoral anniversary for Pastor Wesley and Lady Tanndra Thompson will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, with Pastor Vinton Copeland, Powell P.B. Church, Talbotton, Georgia, and 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Karlos Felton, Zion No. 1 M.B. Church, Barton.
• 175th Anniversary — Canaan United Methodist Church, 3000 County Road 189, Florence, will be at 11 a.m. Sunday.
• 149th Church Anniversary/Homecoming — Zion No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, U.S. 72, Barton, will observe its 149th Church Anniversary/Homecoming at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 25. Guest church: The Body of Christ Church, Huntsville, the Rev. Devins Jackson, pastor. Pastor: Rev. Karlos D. Felton.
• 12th Pastoral Anniversary — Eleven Grove M.B. Church, 24865 Waterloo Road, Florence, will present Pastor William and Lady Margaret Smith's pastoral anniversary at 11 a.m. Aug. 25. Special guest: Pastor Wesley Thompson, Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Leighton.
• Seventh Pastoral Anniversary — Gaston P.B. Church, 1206 E. Sterling Blvd., Sheffield, will celebrate its pastor's seventh anniversary, the Rev. Gary Rowe, at 11 a.m. Aug. 25. The morning service will be conducted by Rev. Shawn Moore, associate minister, and music by the Fletcher Family of Fresh Wind Christian Fellowship, Athens. The 2 p.m. service will be conducted by Pastor Antwon Plott, Bethlehem P.B. Church and congregation from Hillsboro.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings from Aug. 22-April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
Revivals
• Revival — Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., will have a revival at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday with evangelist Anthony Noe, of Hazard, Kentucky. Services will be 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.
• 3-day revival — Cowboy Church of Colbert County, 3440 Highway 157, Leighton, will have a 3-day revival Aug. 23-25, with Gerald Crabb, founder of the award-winning Crabb Family. Services are 7 p.m. Aug. 23-24, and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25. Free admission and free parking. cbcci.org
• Revival — Milner's Chapel United Methodist Church (next to El Reposo Nursing Home), 31301 County Road 8, Florence, will have a revival Aug. 25-28, with Richard Smith preaching. The revival begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 25, with services 7 p.m. Aug. 26-28.
• Fall Gospel meeting — Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 County Road 28, Florence, will have a fall gospel meeting Sept. 8-11, with Brother Kirk Brothers, president of Heritage Christian University. Bible class will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 8, with worship at 9:45 a.m. Evening services Sunday-Wednesday will be 7 p.m.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Superhero City Kids Event — Florence First Assembly, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence, will have 3 days of fun and fellowship. Free food, games, inflatables and prizes. The event is 6-8 p.m. today, 5-7 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Men and Women Day — Rock Primitive Baptist Church, Florence, will celebrate the event at 2 p.m. Sunday with guests, St. Paul CME Church Elder Zethelyn Johnson, pastor, and Oak Grove CME Church Elder Charlie Johnson Jr., pastor. Worship begins at 11 a.m.
• Tea and Feast — St. James M.B. Church, 325 Wallace St., Florence, will have its annual tea and feast 4-6 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Education Department. Music: Gospelette, Appointed One, Carrie Thompson. Pastor: Albert Ingram.
• Zack Hunt to visit — The blogger/writer will be at Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence, at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 to discuss his new book "Unraptured." Childcare will be provided. 256-766-3606
