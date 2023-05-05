Send items for the Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Music
• James D. Vaughan Quartet Festival — The festival will be 7 p.m. July 26-28 and 2 p.m. July 29 at Crockett Theater, 2128 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. There will be free matinee shows at 1 p.m. July 27-28. For complete list of lineup or tickets, call 1-931-762-4231 or www.lawrenceburgtn.gov
Singing
• The Isbells — The Isbells will be at Berea Baptist Church, 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, at 7 p.m. June 2.
Homecoming/Anniversary
• Homecoming — Mhoontown Methodist Church, 1135 Mhoontown Road, Cherokee, will celebrate Homecoming at 11 a.m. May 21, with lunch at noon. Unity Four, of Iuka, Mississippi, will be the featured singers at 1:15 p.m.
Special Events
• May Friendship Day — Church Women United will have May Friendship Day at 10 a.m. today at North Wood United Methodist Church, 1129 Willis Ave., Florence. Theme: "Living a Legacy of Love: Doing God's Work"; CWU Mission: "Agreed to Differ, Resolved to Love, United to Serve."
• Decoration Day — Osborn Hill Cemetery Decoration Day will be Saturday. All old flowers will need to be removed off the graves. Please make plans to come to the cemetery. If you would like to donate to the Osborn Hill Cemetery Fund, please send donations to: Osborn Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs. Lana Duncan 2330 Colburn Mtn. Road, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
• May Week Program — The Muscle Shoals area Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will have May Week Scholarship program at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sterling Boulevard, Sheffield. Speaker: Jernessa Jones.
• Touch a Truck — The family-friendly event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13 at Faith Church, 3601 Florence Blvd. JLS@jltheshoals.org
• Drive-Thru Mobile Pantry — Free food for the community will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18 or until food runs out at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Enter on Hermitage Drive.
• Blessing Tree — Gather, pray and encourage at 921 E. Second St., Sheffield. Healing Rooms will be 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays. Prayer groups include prayer Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon; women's prayer group 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays; preschool moms and kiddos 10-11 a.m. Fridays, with circle time with Jesus; men's prayer group 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays with Pastor Alex. Blessing Tree Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Need a prayer? Call 256-248-4864.
• Food Box Give Away — On the third Tuesday of each month there will be a food box give away at First Presbyterian Church, 130 E. Fifth St., Sheffield. 256-383-1717
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday. Donations accepted.
• Food room — The food pantry (located in the Samaritan House) at 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, will be open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. first and third Tuesday of each month.
• Prayer line ministry — Grace Bible Church of the Shoals has a prayer line ministry. Text or email prayer need to Prayer@gbcshoals.com. All requests are confidential.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.