Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
• Bible Study — A 12-week Bible study of first and second Peter will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Cost: $10 for book. Class uses Community Bible Study material. Snacks provided.
Singing
• Singing — Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., will have a singing with New Ground, from Scottsboro, at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Shoals Chapter of the Order of St. Luke — The group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Media Room at Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. The Rev. Tommy Heaps will lead the study "The Word of Knowledge" from the book "Anointed to Heal" by Larry and Audrey Eddings.
• Just As I Am — Hosted by Loretto United Methodist Church, the African Children's Choir will present the program at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Lawrenceburg Crockett Theatre, 203 N. Military St. No tickets; donations appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.