Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23 at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
• Bible Study — A 12-week Bible study of first and second Peter will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Cost: $10 for book. Class uses Community Bible Study material. Snacks provided.
Singing
• Black History Singing — Rock P.B. Church, Gunwaleford Road, Florence, will have the program at 2 p.m. Sunday 9. Host will be Still Here and co-host is St. James Special Chorus. Pastor: Billy Brewton.
Services
• Speaker — Carl Gebhardt will speak at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Child care provided.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Shoals Chapter of the Order of St. Luke — The group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Media Room at Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. Ellen Bryson will lead the study on "Healing the Human Spirit" from the book "Anointed to Heal."
• Hugs and Mugs — Faith Church Classics, 3601 Florence Blvd., will sponsor the event for widows, widowers and a guest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14. Free choice of four soups, drink and dessert. Door prizes, gifts for the widowed and entertainment by The Harvey Thompson Trio. Event will be in Faith Church gym.
• Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary — The group will meet Feb. 21, with the executive committee meeting at 9 a.m.; fellowship at 9:30 a.m.; general membership meeting at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army Headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence.
