Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Drive-through registration for Community Bible Study, a women’s interdenominational Bible study, will be held at the host church, Woodmont Baptist Church on from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the children’s drop-off area in the back of the church. An in-depth study of the book of John. The registration fee is $35 for adults (scholarships available) and $10 for children (infants – 12th grade). Classes begin Aug. 26 and will be online until further notice. Can also register online at http://florenceal.cbsclass.org/
Special events
• Food Drive for "Sidney's Safe" — The drive-thru-drop-off event will help feed hungry children in the community. The event will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at The Donut Shoppe, 909 Florence Blvd., Florence. The top three items needed are regular-size canned pasta meals (spaghetti and meatballs, ravioli, beefaroni, etc.), regular-size jars of peanut butter, regular-size boxes of powdered macaroni and cheese. Items such as saltine crackers and pop tarts are also good choices. “Sidney’s Safe” Foundation is a 501C3.
