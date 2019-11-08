Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
Homecoming
• Homecoming — Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 County Road 28, Florence, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday. Bible class begins at 9 a.m., worship at 9:45 a.m., with Bobby McClure speaking, followed by a fellowship meal. The afternoon service will be at 1:30 p.m., with Brooks Jackson speaking.
Singing
• Gospel singing — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville, will host the singing, featuring ReSound, at 5 p.m. Sunday.
• Endless Highway — People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, will welcome gospel artists Endless Highway at 6 p.m. Nov. 17. Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks also will appear. No admission; freewill love offering will be received. ww.tpcsavannah.com
Services
• Men's and Women's Day — Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6775 Old Highway 20, Leighton, will celebrate Men's and Women's Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Jerry Reeves conducting the service. The church will recognize sick and shut-in members.
• Speaker — Caleb Woods will present "The Struggles of Mental Illness and Growing Up Gay in the Bible Belt" at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Child care provided.
Special events
• Book study — Joel Anderson will lead a five-week study of his book "Christianity and the (R)evolution in Worldviews in Western Culture," at 5 p.m. Sundays at Edgemont UMC learning center, 1330 Eauclaire Ave, Florence. 256-766-3606.
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Workshop — "Preparing for Holiday Stress and Grief" workshop will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at New Beginning Church Relationship Center in the Four Lane Shopping Center, 853 Florence Blvd., Florence. Cost for workshop is $20. Call 256-740-0800 to register or register at the door. Holiday grief group will be begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and will meet each Monday through Dec. 23.
• Women's Conference — Eleven Grove M.B. Church, 24865 County Road 14 (Waterloo Road), Florence, will have the conference from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Registration is 9:30-10 a.m. Guest speaker is Melvia Russell, of First Baptist M.B. Church, Sheffield. Theme: Not letting fear overrule faith: peace in troubled time, II Timothy 1:7.
• Florence Music Study Club — Christopher Joel Carter IV will present a piano program at 10 a.m. Saturday at North Wood United Methodist Church, 1129 Wills Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Chapter of the Order of St. Luke — The group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Media Room at Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. Wendy Sellers will lead the study "Baptism and the Holy Spirit" from the book "Anointed to Heal" by Larry and Audrey Eddings.
• Bethlehem Project — New Beginning Church, 853 Florence Blvd., presents the project beginning 8 a.m. Dec. 8, where toys, coats and food are given to families in need. To contribute, call 256-740-0800 or bring donation by the church in the Four Lane Shopping Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.