Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23 at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
Services
• Lent series on mental health — Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence, will have the series each Sunday in March. The theme Sunday is "The Church and Children's Mental Health." A traditional service is 9 a.m.; Sunday school is 10 a.m.; and contemporary service is 11 a.m.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Spring Break Youth Explosion — The event will be 10 a.m. Sunday at New Birth Ministries, 225 S. Spurr St., Florence. Featuring Rapper Dante Pride, NBY Step Team, New Birth young adults praise team and more.
