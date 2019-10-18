Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• 160th Anniversary — St. Mark M.B. Church will celebrate its anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday, with banquet speaker Renita Smith Alexander at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 224 E Mobile St. Florence. Sunday school is 9:30 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Bishop Will Boyd Jr. at St. Mark, 220 E. Alabama St., Florence.
• 9th Pastoral Anniversary — Abundant Life Baptist Church, 530 N. Broadway St., Florence, will celebrate the Rev. Gary Roach's ninth anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. Morning service speaker will be the Rev. Ronnie Roach, of Muscle Shoals; and the 2:30 p.m. service with the Rev. Eric Betts, of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Corinth, Mississippi. Dinner served after 11 a.m. service.
• 10th Anniversary — Greater Zion M.B. Church, Florence, will celebrate its 10th church anniversary on Sunday. The Rev. Dexter Stanley, of East Florence M.B. Church, will be the guest at 11:30 a.m. Pastor: Rev. Patrick T. Smith.
• Appreciation Service — Mt. Olievia M.B. Church, 3935 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals, will celebrate Dr. and Mrs. George J. Granville's 43rd appreciation service on Oct. 27. The 11 a.m. guests will be the Rev. Patrick Smith and the Greater Zion M.B. Church, Florence, with alternate, the Rev. Perry Burgess, of Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Leighton. The 3 p.m. guests will be the Rev. Wesley Thompson and Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Leighton, with alternate, the Rev. Ronald Thompson and Calvary M.B. Church, Sheffield. Theme: Jeremiah 3:15: Great is thy faithfulness. Dinner after the 11 a.m. service.
• 9th Pastoral Anniversary — Petersville Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, will celebrate the ninth pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Demetres Towns at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27. Guests will be Bethel Colbert Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Wesley Thompson, of Leighton. Dinner will be served.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
• Bible study — A 6 week study of the book of Job will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodmont Baptist Church. This is a non-denominational, co-ed study called Engaging God’s Word, using Community Bible Study materials. Cost is $7. Books may be picked up in the Woodmont office. Class will meet in the chapel at Woodmont. Snacks will be provided.
Homecoming
• Homecoming celebration — Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 13575 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, will observe homecoming Sunday, with morning worship at 10:30 a.m.; potluck lunch at noon; and singing at 1 p.m., featuring Renaissance Bluegrass Band from Bethel University, McKenzie, Tennessee.
Singing
• Michael English — The Gaither Homecoming Artist will be at People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, at 6 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Josh and Ashley will also appear. A freewill love offering will be received. ptcsavannah.com
• Gospel singing — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville, will host the singing, featuring ReSound, at 5 p.m. Nov. 10.
Revivals
• Revival — Bethel Grove Church, 130 County Road 127, Florence, will have a revival Sunday-Wednesday, with guest J.D. Norris speaking. Sunday worship is 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Pastor: Gerald Montgomery.
• Revival — Abbie Baptist Church, 11190 Sixth St., Leighton, will host a revival at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Shoals Area Episcopal Foundation — Bishop Carol J. Gallagher will visit the Shoals. There will be a 6:30 p.m. dinner today at Grace Church, with program: Understanding God Through Messy Relationships, How the Ones Who Push Our Buttons Demonstrates God's Love.
• Founders Weekend Celebration — New Birth Ministries, 225 S. Spurr St., Florence, hosts the event Oct. 18-20. At 7 p.m. Friday, Dr. Kluane, with special musical guests Ricky Miller and the Shift; at 9 a.m. Saturday, The Breakers Anointing, host, Prophetess Janice Turner, Pastor Dee Dee Thompson, Prophetess Lois Roberson, Pastor Detamera Orr; and at 10 a.m. Sunday, Apostle Leander.
• Women of Worth — Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Leighton, will sponsor the WOW Conference at Clarion Hotel, 4100 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Morning worship speaker: Dominique Robinson; morning plenary speaker: Summer Owens; lunch entertainment: Comedian Rita Brent; afternoon plenary speaker: Christy Sims; conference worship music leader: Kim Tibbs; afternoon worship speaker: Pastor Jennifer Carner. Cost: $30 per person (includes registration, continental breakfast, lunch and conference material). Tickets can be purchased at Lorain's Boutique & About Your Hair in Sheffield. Register on EventBrite, wowconference.eventbrite.com, or through a member of church. Pastor: Rev. Wesley Thompson.
• Friends and Family Day — Srygley Church of Christ, 1005 Srygley Church Road at Highway 274 intersection, Tuscumbia, will have Friends and Family Day on Sunday, with guest speaker Austin Swinea. Morning Bible study, 10 a.m.; morning worship, 10:45 a.m.; lunch, noon; singing, 1:30 p.m.; afternoon service at 3 p.m.
• Laity Day — St. Luke Methodist Church, 300 E. 17th St., Sheffield, will celebrate Laity Day at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Christopher McVay, of Gaston M.B. Church, will be guest minister. Laity Sunday celebrates the ministry of all Christians. Pastor: Rev. L.D. Barber.
• Men's Day Extravaganza — Nichols Chapel A.M.E. Church will sponsor the event at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Handy Center, Beale Street, Florence. Speaker will be Elder Marcus Johnson, of New Birth Ministries. Pastor: Rev. Michael Stanford; assistant pastor: Rev. LaShondra Stanford.
• Fall Bazaar — Sheffield First United Methodist Church, 701 N. Montgomery Ave., will host a Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26. Enter at Seventh Street door.
• Fall Festival — New Liberty Church, 649 County Road 153, Town Creek, will host a fall festival at 2 p.m. Oct. 26.
• "Dawn of the Light" — The Shoals Baha'i community will show the film at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
