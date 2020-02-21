Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23 at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
• Bible Study — A 12-week Bible study of first and second Peter will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Cost: $10 for book. Class uses Community Bible Study material. Snacks provided.
Singing
• The Old Paths Quartet — The group will be at People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, at 6 p.m. March 1. Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks will also appear. ptcsavannah.com
• Tuskegee Golden Voices — The Shoals/Tuskegee Alumni Scholarship Concert featuring Tuskegee Golden Voices will be 5 p.m. March 14 at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Tickets: $20. 256-349-8956
Services
• Speaker — Rev. Doug Traversa will present "The Gospel We Seldom Hear" at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Child care provided.
• Mid-week at Mt. Bethel — On Wednesday nights, New Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 1743 County Road 53, Rogersville, will have a meal at 5:45 p.m., with a VBS-style kids youth program with recreation, crafts and Bible study at 6 p.m.; a discipleship group will meet for 6:15 p.m. Bible study and discussion; or a prayer meeting group will spend time in prayer. All programs conclude at 7:30 p.m.
Revivals
• Revival services — First Free Will Baptist Church, 2701 Florence Blvd., Florence, will begin a revival at 11 a.m. March 22. Services each night will be 6:30 p.m. through March 25.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary — The group will meet today, with the executive committee meeting at 9 a.m.; fellowship at 9:30 a.m.; general membership meeting at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army Headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence.
• Black History program — Alpha Pi Chi Sorority Kappa Phi Chapter will have the event at 11 a.m. Saturday at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave. Speaker, Rev. Charles Dale, civil rights and community activist.
• Black History and Heart Health — St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 220 E. Alabama St., Florence, will celebrate Heart Health Month with a "Love Your Heart Tea" at 2 p.m. Saturday. Speakers will be Dr. Javar Myatt-Jones, of Shoals Primary Care, and Ann Bales, MSN/RN Nursing instructor at Northwest Shoals Community College. The church also will celebrate black excellence in literature, music and sports at 11 a.m. Sunday, also the Carrie Mitchell Memorial Go Red For Women will be observed. Pastor: Bishop Will Boyd.
• Black History Month program — St. Luke United Methodist Church, 300 E. 17th St., Sheffield, will have the event at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Geraldine Tomkins will be the guest speaker.
• Black History Observance — Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 408 E. Alabama St., Florence, will have the program at 11 a.m. Sunday, with Elder Ron Collier, of Meridian, Mississippi, speaking. The theme is Psalm 27.1.
• Black History program — Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Easterwood St., Cherokee, will have a black history program at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Eric Kirkman, of Highland Baptist Fellowship, Florence. Pastor: Rev. Ronald G. Thompson.
