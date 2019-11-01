Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• 43rd Anniversary — St. James M.B. Church will celebrate its 43rd anniversary at 6 p.m. Friday . Guest speaker will be Gernard Garner, hosts group God's People. All choirs and groups invited to sing.
• Pre-Anniversary — St. James M.B. Church will celebrate its pre-anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday . Guest speaker will be Christopher Reeves and Great St. Paul A.M choir and congregation. All choirs and groups invited to sing.
• 43rd Anniversary — St. James M.B. Church will celebrate its 43rd anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday . Open Door Ministries Church, Apostle Laura Thompson overseer, 1301 Pinehurst Blvd., Sheffield. Donation is $10 in advance, $12 at door. Guest groups Tirvarrius and God's Prophet, Spiritual Harmonies, Spiritual Messenger, the Gray Sisters, 5 Voices of Harmony and the Phillips Sisters, Encounter. Theme: God is a good God.
• 1st Pastoral Anniversary Pre-Love Day Celebration — Galilee M.B. Church of Florence will have its first Pastoral Anniversary Pre-Love Day Celebration at 2:30 p.m. Sunday . Guest speaker is Pastor Jefferey Braxton and First Baptist Church of Sheffield. Guest choir is Pastor William Freemand and Free Spirit Bible Church.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
• Bible study — A 6 week study of the book of Job will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodmont Baptist Church. This is a non-denominational, co-ed study called Engaging God’s Word, using Community Bible Study materials. Cost is $7. Books may be picked up in the Woodmont office. Class will meet in the chapel at Woodmont. Snacks will be provided.
Homecoming
• Homecoming — Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 County Road 28, Florence, will celebrate Homecoming on Nov. 10. Bible class begins at 9 a.m., worship at 9:45 a.m., with Bobby McClure speaking, followed by a fellowship meal. The afternoon service will be at 1:30 p.m., with Brooks Jackson speaking.
Singing
• Gospel singing — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville, will host the singing, featuring ReSound, at 5 p.m. Nov. 10.
Services
• Memorial service — The annual memorial service for All Saints' Day will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John's Episcopal Church, 300 N. Dickson St., Tuscumbia. The historic church was built in 1852. 256-383-4401, 256-710-9081
Revivals
• 1st Pastoral Anniversary Pre-Love Day Celebration Revival — will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Galilee M.B. Church, 23001 Lauderdale 14, Florence. Monday's guest speaker is Pastor Ricky Bonner and Mount Hope M.B. Church with guest choir UNA Ascending Voices. Tuesday's guest speaker is Pastor Bobby Gourley and The Chapel with guest choir God's Servants. Wednesday's guest speaker is Pastor Dexter Stanley and East Florence M.B. Church with guest choir Pastor Terrell Hall and The Worship Church.
Special events
• Book study — Joel Anderson will lead a five-week study of his book "Christianity and the (R)evolution in Worldviews in Western Culture," at 5 p.m. Sundays at Edgemont UMC learning center, 1330 Eauclaire Ave, Florence. 256-766-3606.
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Workshop — "Preparing for Holiday Stress and Grief" workshop will be 9-11 a.m. Nov. 9 at New Beginning Church Relationship Center in the Four Lane Shopping Center, Florence. Cost: $20. Call 256-740-0800 to register or register at the door. Holiday grief group will be begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and will meet each Monday through Dec. 23.
• Women's Conference — Eleven Grove M.B. Church, 24865 County Road 14 (Waterloo Road), Florence, will have the conference from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9. Registration is 9:30-10 a.m. Guest speaker is Melvia Russell, of First Baptist M.B. Church, Sheffield. Theme: Not letting fear overrule faith: peace in troubled time, II Timothy 1:7.
• Florence Music Study Club — Christopher Joel Carter IV will present a piano program at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at North Wood United Methodist Church, 1129 Wills Ave., Florence.
• Achievement Week — The Florence Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will have its annual Achievement Week program at 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, East Alabama Street, Florence. The program will honor area high school students for their academic accomplishments. Participants will be eligible for one of several achievement scholarships. Speaker: Barrington Dames.
