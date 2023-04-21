Send items for the Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Bible study
• Community interdenominational Bible study — Join in a 30–week journey from the Red Sea to the Jordan River; through the Books of Exodus, Leviticus, and Numbers. In-person and online classes will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, concluding April 25. Nursery is provided. Children and youth ministry provides approved curriculum for infant–12th grade. A registration fee of $35/adult, $10/child covers all curriculum materials for the study. Scholarships are available. Meet in-person at Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Hwy 72 E., Tuscumbia. Online classes will be available. An online Men’s group will meet on 6-6:55 p.m. Monday nights, beginning Aug. 22. For information, or to register; call 256-366-8920, email Rita.prince906@gmail.com, or colbertcounty.cbsclass.org.
Music
• Gospel music — Songs of Praise, Barbara Gray, Ina McDougle, Jean Sims and friends, will be at the Multipurpose Center, 601 N. Commons, Tuscumbia, from 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
• The Hoppers — People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, will host The Hoppers at 6 p.m. Sunday. Love offering will be received.
• Resound — Red Bay Baptist Church, Fourth Street, Red Bay, will have a free concert with Resound at 6 p.m. April 30. A love offering will be received.
Homecoming/Anniversary
• Homecoming and Anniversary — Grace Bible Church of the Shoals, 4660 Chisholm Road, Florence, will celebrate its 15 year anniversary and homecoming on Sunday. Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. with worship service, music, prayer, history and missionary updates and end with lunch. Call 256-483-9246 or email annsmith241@comcast.net to RSVP.
• 156th church anniversary — Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1806 Poplar St., Muscle Shoals, will celebrate the 156 church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guests will be the Rev. Keeton Stewart and the Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. Pastor: Rev. Roger Pride.
• Homecoming — Mhoontown Methodist Church, 1135 Mhoontown Road, Cherokee, will celebrate Homecoming at 11 a.m. May 21, with lunch at noon. Unity Four, of Iuka, Mississippi, will be the featured singers at 1:15 p.m.
Services
• Spring series — Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 Lauderdale 28, Florence, is conducting a Wednesday night spring series. The service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Ricky Berger, Wood Avenue Church of Christ, on "Prayer Still Works."
Revivals
• Spring revival — Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., ends the revival with Ev Devin Brimer, of Cherry Hill Church of God, at 7 p.m. today.
Special Events
• First Day of Ridvan — The first of the nine days of Ridvan, celebrating the return of the Spirit of Christ into the world will be noon today at McFarland Park.
• Community of Unity — Community of Unity with Big Daddy Weave will be 5-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Muscle Shoals City Hall lawn, Avalon Avenue. This free event will celebrate the power of unity through worship, prayer and community.
• May Friendship Day — Church Women United will have May Friendship Day at 10 a.m. May 5 at North Wood United Methodist Church, 1129 Willis Ave., Florence. Theme: "Living a Legacy of Love: Doing God's Work"; CWU Mission: "Agreed to Differ, Resolved to Love, United to Serve."
• Decoration Day — Osborn Hill Cemetery Decoration Day will be May 6. All old flowers will need to be removed off the graves. Please make plans to come to the cemetery. If you would like to donate to the Osborn Hill Cemetery Fund, please send donations to: Osborn Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs. Lana Duncan 2330 Colburn Mtn. Road, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
• Blessing Tree — Gather, pray and encourage at 921 E. Second St., Sheffield. Healing Rooms will be 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays. Prayer groups include prayer Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon; women's prayer group 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays; preschool moms and kiddos 10-11 a.m. Fridays, with circle time with Jesus; men's prayer group 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays with Pastor Alex. Blessing Tree Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Need a prayer? Call 256-248-4864.
• Food Box Give Away — On the third Tuesday of each month there will be a food box give away at First Presbyterian Church, 130 E. Fifth St., Sheffield. 256-383-1717
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday. Donations accepted.
• Food room — The food pantry (located in the Samaritan House) at 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, will be open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. first and third Tuesday of each month.
• Prayer line ministry — Grace Bible Church of the Shoals has a prayer line ministry. Text or email prayer need to Prayer@gbcshoals.com. All requests are confidential.
