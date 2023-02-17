Send items for the Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Bible study
• Community interdenominational Bible study — Join in a 30–week journey from the Red Sea to the Jordan River; through the Books of Exodus, Leviticus, and Numbers. In-person and online classes will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, concluding April 25. Nursery is provided. Children and youth ministry provides approved curriculum for infant–12th grade. A registration fee of $35/adult, $10/child covers all curriculum materials for the study. Scholarships are available. Meet in-person at Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Hwy 72 E., Tuscumbia. Online classes will be available. An online Men’s group will meet on 6-6:55 p.m. Monday nights, beginning Aug. 22. For information, or to register; call 256-366-8920, email Rita.prince906@gmail.com, or colbertcounty.cbsclass.org.
Music
• Wildwood Trio — A Pre-St. Patrick’s Day concert will be presented by the Wildwood Trio at 7 p.m. March 16 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 300 N. Dickson St. in Tuscumbia. There is no charge to attend the concert, which is sponsored by Grace Episcopal Church, Sheffield. 256-710-9081, 256-383-2014.
Singing
• Song of Praise — Songs of Praise will be at Hawk Pride Mountain Fire Department at 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Singing with Bob Sellers — Oakdale Baptist Church, 1215 E. Reeder St., Florence, will have a singing at 5 p.m. Feb. 26. Sellers is a former lead singer with Kingsmen Quartet. No charge, but love offering appreciated.
Services
• Spring series — Jacksonsonburg Church of Christ, 414 Lauderdale 28, Florence, will have a Wednesday night spring series beginning at 7 p.m. March 1. Ty Rhymes, of Chisholm Hills Church of Christ, will speak on "God is in Control."
Special Events
• Movie premiere — Movie premier of "The Fatherless Epidemic" at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. While everyone attempts to solve the societal ills by treating syptoms, the church is begin called to fight the issue at its root.
• Blessing Tree — Gather, pray and encourage at 921 E. Second St., Sheffield. Healing Rooms will be 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays. Prayer groups include prayer Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon; women's prayer group 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays; preschool moms and kiddos 10-11 a.m. Fridays, with circle time with Jesus; men's prayer group 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays with Pastor Alex. Blessing Tree Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Need a prayer? Call 256-248-4864.
• Benefit Trail Ride and Auction — The Coats Farm, 1458 Lauderdale 298, Florence, is the site of the event beginning with a yard sale at 8 a.m. March 10 at the barn. The trail ride will be at 9 a.m. March 11. A silent auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. March 11, with an outside auction beginning at 12:15 p.m. March 11. All proceeds benefit the North Alabama Christian Children's Home. 256-366-3327, 256-762-2514, 256-762-2804
• Food Box Give Away — On the third Tuesday of each month there will be a food box give away at First Presbyterian Church, 130 E. Fifth St., Sheffield. 256-383-1717
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday. Donations accepted.
• Food room — The food pantry (located in the Samaritan House) at 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, will be open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. first and third Tuesday of each month.
• Prayer line ministry — Grace Bible Church of the Shoals has a prayer line ministry. Text or email prayer need to Prayer@gbcshoals.com. All requests are confidential.
