Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• Anniversary/Homecoming — Healing Fountain Apostolic Faith Church, 1019 Sterling Blvd., Sheffield, will celebrate its 50th anniversary/homecoming today-30. Speakers: 7 p.m. today, Evangelist Teresa Seward, of Milan, Tennessee; 10 a.m. Saturday, parade/prayer walk; 11 a.m. Sunday, speaker Minister Monty Geter, of Chester, Virginia. Pastor: Bishop Thomas Owens Jr.; first lady/co-pastor: Sandra Owens.
• Pastoral Anniversary — Mt. New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 7135 Old Highway 20, Leighton, will celebrate the ninth pastoral anniversary of Donaldson Jones on Sunday. Guest speakers include the Rev. Jothan White, former pastor of David's Temple M.B. Church of Tanner, at noon Sunday and Don Darius Butler, pastor of First M.B. Church of Huntsville, at 5 p.m Sunday.
• 14th Church Anniversary — The New Testament M.B. Church, 526 S. Trade St., Florence, will celebrate its anniversary at 2 p.m. July 14. Hosts will be the Rev. William Freeman and the Free Spirit Bible Church Family, of Florence. Pastor: Rev. F.C. Rowlett.
Bible study
• Study series — Florence First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., will hold a study on Wednesdays in June and July on “A Disciple’s Path: A Guide for United Methodists.” Classes will meet at 6 p.m. July 10 and 17. 256-764-7813.
Singing
• Fifth Saturday Night Singing — Second Baptist Church, corner of Fifth Street and Frankfort Ave., Sheffield, will host the singing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, featuring The Heartfelt Trio. Song leader: Tommy Mitchell; Pastor: Roger Lovelady.
• Abundant Life Trio — The group will be singing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 184 County Road 311, Moulton.
Services
• Speaker — Folk singer Ken Sizemore, from Panama City, Florida, will present "The Man in Black — A Tribute to Johnny Cash" at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Child care provided.
Revivals
• Gospel meeting — Midway Church of Christ, 6000 Highway 43, Greenhill, continues a Gospel meeting with Jeff May at 7 p.m. today.
• Summer revival — Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, 12300 Second St., Leighton, will have a summer revival Sunday-Tuesday. At 6 p.m. Sunday, guest speaker will be Pastor Clinton McFarland, Grace Baptist Church, Atlanta; at 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, guest will be Dr. Bernard Mitchell, Zion Hill M.B. Church, Mendenhall, Mississippi. Pastor: Wesley Thompson.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Pastor's Appreciation — Armstead CME Church, 121 Simpson St., Florence, will host a Pastor's Appreciation at 11 a.m. Sunday. Minister LaSondra Stanford and Nichols Chapel AME Church will be guests.
• Usher Board Program — New Salem M.B. Church, 923 W. Mobile St., Florence, will celebrate the annual usher board program at 2 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be the Rev. Jerry Reeves and the Galilee M.B. Church, of Leighton. Pastor: Fred L. Mitchell-Smith.
• Friends and Family Day — Gaston Chapel P.B. Church, 1206 E. Sterling Blvd., Sheffield, will have a Friends and Family Day: Breaking Down Denominational Barriers at 5 p.m. Sunday. Various denominations from Colbert and Lauderdale counties are participating. Pastor: Gary Rowe.
• Chicken Stew/Barbeque sale — St. Michael's Church, 2751 County Road 30, St. Florian, will have chicken stew and barbeque for sale beginning at 6 a.m. July 4. Children's games begin at 9:30 a.m.
• Showdown in Concert — The group will perform at 7 p.m. July 6 at Crosspoint Church, 1350 Cox Creek Pkwy., Florence. Proceeds benefit missions and Alzheimer's. Tickets: $10 (children 5 and younger free). Honoring veterans with fun and music.
• Marie Osmond — The Heritage Christian University fundraiser will be Aug. 10 at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa. Tickets, $50. 800-367-3565, 256-766-6610, hcu.edu
Vacation Bible School
• VBS — Greenhill First Baptist Church, 15351 County Road 47, Greenhill, will have vacation Bible school 9 a.m. to noon today for ages 3 years to sixth grade.
• VBS — Special needs family vacation Bible school will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Greenhill First Baptist Church, 15351 County Road 47, Greenhill. Call the church office to pre-register, 256-757-5822.
• VBS — Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Easterwood St., Cherokee, has postponed its one-day Vacation Bible School. The new date and time is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 27. Classes are available for children and adults. Church picnic will follow VBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.