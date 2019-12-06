Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• Pastoral Appreciation — The New Testament M.B. Church will celebrate Pastor Rev. F.C. Rowlett and family's 14th pastoral appreciation Sunday. At 11 a.m., guests will be the Rev. Frederick Rowlett II and the Tennessee Valley Community Church. The 3 p.m. guests will be the Rev. Ronald Thompson and Calvary M.B. Church of Sheffield, with the Rev. Walter Bailey and Tabernacle M.B. Church to serve as alternate. All services will be at the Woodmen of the World, 2114 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Matrons Anniversary — The Matrons will be celebrating the 61st anniversary at 11 a.m. service Dec. 29 at St. James Church. Theme: It's Our Season; Scripture: Ecclesiastes 3:1.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
Singing
• Shoals Chamber Singers Christmas Concert — The group will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence. Free; donations accepted at door.
• Special Chorus — St. James Special Chorus will have its annual event at 5 p.m. Dec. 29. Pastor: Albert Ingram Jr.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Bethlehem Project — New Beginning Church, 853 Florence Blvd., presents the project beginning 8 a.m. Sunday, where toys, coats and food are given to families in need. To contribute, call 256-740-0800 or bring donation by the church in the Four Lane Shopping Center.
• Shoals Chapter of the Order of St. Luke — The group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Media Room at Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. The Rev. Tommy Heaps will lead the study "The Word of Knowledge" from the book "Anointed to Heal."
• Florence Camerata Concert — Christmas in the Shoals will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2422 Darby Drive, Florence. Adults: $10; students: $5.
• Just As I Am — Hosted by Loretto United Methodist Church, the African Children's Choir will present the program at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Lawrenceburg Crockett Theatre, 203 N. Military St. No tickets; donations appreciated.
