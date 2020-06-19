Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Revivals
• Revival — Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., will have a revival at 7 p.m. June 26-27, with evangelist Josh Smith.
Music
• James D. Vaughan Quartet Festival — The festival is scheduled for July 22-24 at Crockett Theater, 203 N. Military Ave., Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The kickoff celebration is 1 p.m. July 22 with Phil Cross and Poet Voices. At 7 p.m. July 22, the music of the Chuck Wagon Gang, the Inspirations, Mark Trammell Quartet and Tribute Quartet. Numerous quartets will appear throughout the week. This year will feature free matinees daily with the Dixie Echoes, Down East Boys and the Diplomats. Host Quartet and The Kellys will appear each evening. Josh Franks will be the MC for the festival. Call 1-931-762-4231 or visit lawrenceburgtn.gov.
Special Events
• Yard Sale — Lighthouse Baptist Church, 275 Sweetwater Ave., Florence, will have a yard sale beginning at 7 a.m. June 27. Proceeds benefit Kids Camp.
• Autographs for Orphans — The fundraiser will be 1-4 p.m. June 27 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. For a $30 donation, individuals will have access to eight guest sports personalities, a tour of the Hall of Fame, and a silent and live auction. Proceeds benefit Liberté Ministries.
VBS
• Vacation Bible school — Lighthouse Baptist Church, 275 Sweetwater Ave., Florence, will have VBS 6-8 p.m. today-Friday. Theme: Get on board for Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.