Music
• Drive-in Outside service — People's Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd., Savannah, Tennessee, will host The Inspirations Quartet at 6 p.m. Sunday. Stay in car or bring chair to sit outside. No admission charge, but a freewill offering will be received. Free homemade ice cream will be served after the concert. ptcsavannah.com, 731-727-8242
Canceled
• Homecoming services — Wright Chapel United Methodist Church has canceled homecoming services and activities scheduled for Sunday. The main concern is the safety of family and friends.
Special Events
Cover Covenant Prayer Walk — Praise and worship will be led by Chris Estave and Ashley Booth at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Covenant Christian School, 1900 Covenant Drive, Tuscumbia. After prayers, families will walk around the campus seven times, praying for wisdom and spiritual guidance.
