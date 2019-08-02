Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• 18th anniversary — Voices of Harmony will celebrate its 18th anniversary at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at St. James M.B. Church, 325 Wallace St., Florence. Minister Gernard Garner will speak. Pastor: Albert Ingram.
• 40th Pastoral Anniversary — Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1806 Poplar St., Muscle Shoals, will celebrate the Rev. Roger Pride's 40th pastoral anniversary at 11 a.m. Aug. 11, with guests, the Rev. Ivan Pride and the Hartselle Missionary Baptist Church. The 2 p.m. guests will be the Rev. Leotha Ingram and the Cave Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals.
• 123rd Church Anniversary — St. Luke United Methodist Church, 300 E. 17th St., Florence, will celebrate its 123rd anniversary at 3 p.m. Aug. 11. The Rev. Ronald Thompson, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Sheffield, choir and congregation will be guests.
Bible study
Community Bible Study — Open registration for Community Bible Study, a women's interdenominational Bible study on the book of Acts, will be at the host church, Woodmont Baptist Church, Darby Drive, Florence, from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday. Registration fee is $35 for adults (scholarships available) and $10 for children (infants-12th grade). Classes meet from 9:45-11:45 a.m. Wednesdays, beginning Aug. 28. Registration available online, florenceal.cbsclass.org.
Homecoming
• Homecoming — Bethel Grove Church, 130 County Road 127, Florence, will celebrate homecoming all day Aug. 4, with a singing at 1:30 p.m. with New Ground. 256-577-0691
Singing
• The Harville Family Gospel Concert — The concert, featuring Jessie Harville (who sang with The Hensons), will be 7-9 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Admission: $10.
• Gospel singing — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville, will have a gospel singing at 5 p.m. Aug. 11, featuring Distinction Trio.
• Open Doors — Open Doors Church, Pinehurst Boulevard, Sheffield, at 4 p.m. Aug. 11, special guest include Broken, Sensational, Wells Brothers, Soul Seekers, Gray Sisters, Phillip Sisters, Orr Sisters, Spiritual Harmooners, Shawn Moore and New Fellowship. Tickets: $10 in advance. Pastor: Laura Thompson.
Services
• Speaker — The Rev. Doug Traversa, from Tullahoma, Tennessee, will present "Free thought, free pulpit and honest disagreements" at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Child care provided.
Revivals
• Gospel meeting — New Hope Church of Christ, 8245 County Road 15, Florence, will have a gospel meeting Sunday-Wednesday. Travis Creasy will speak at the Sunday worship services, with 9 a.m. Bible class, 10 a.m. worship and fellowship lunch at noon. Services Sunday-Wednesday evening are 7 p.m. congregational singing, with worship at 7:30 p.m. Speakers include: Matt Heupel, Monday and Tuesday; Larry Murdock, Wednesday.
• Revival — St. James M.B. Church, 325 Wallace St., Florence, will have a revival at 7 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, with Pastor Demetrie Town as guest speaker.
• Fall revival — St. Luke United United Methodist Church, 300 E. 17th St., Sheffield, will have a fall revival at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, with the Rev. Wesley Thompson, pastor of Bethel Colbert Missionary Baptist Church, speaking. Pastor: Rev. Leonard Barber.
Special events
• Shoals Chapter of the Order of St. Luke — The group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sheffield Room, Park Place, 501 N. Montgomery Ave. Grace Anderson will speak on a study called "Anointed to Heal" by Larry and Audrey Eddings.
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Marie Osmond — The Heritage Christian University fundraiser will be Aug. 10 at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa. Tickets, $50. 800-367-3565, 256-766-6610, hcu.edu
• Friends and Family Day — New Testament M.B. Church, 526 Trade St., Florence, will celebrate the event at 2 p.m. Aug. 11, with guests, the St. James M.B. Church family, Florence, and its pastor, the Rev. Albert Ingram. Pastor: F.C. Rowlett.
• Tea and Feast — St. James M.B. Church, 325 Wallace St., Florence, will have its annual tea and feast 4-6 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Education Department. Music: Gospelette, Appointed One, Carrie Thompson. Pastor: Albert Ingram.
• Zack Hunt to visit — The blogger/writer will be at Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence, at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 to discuss his new book "Unraptured." Childcare will be provided. 256-766-3606
