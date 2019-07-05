Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• 14th Church Anniversary — The New Testament M.B. Church, 526 S. Trade St., Florence, will celebrate its anniversary at 2 p.m. July 14. Hosts will be the Rev. William Freeman and the Free Spirit Bible Church Family, of Florence. Pastor: Rev. F.C. Rowlett.
Bible study
• Study series — Florence First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., will hold a study on Wednesdays in June and July on “A Disciple’s Path: A Guide for United Methodists.” Classes will meet at 6 p.m. July 10 and 17. 256-764-7813.
Revivals
• Summer revival — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville, will begin a summer revival with an all day service July 21, with afternoon preaching at 2 p.m. with evangelist Brother James Nichols. Services are 7 p.m. July 22-26 with Brother Glenn Bridgemon. Pastor: Brother Frank Chaney.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Showdown in Concert — The group will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Crosspoint Church, 1350 Cox Creek Pkwy., Florence. Proceeds benefit missions and Alzheimer's. Tickets: $10 (children 5 and younger free). Honoring veterans with fun and music.
• Marie Osmond — The Heritage Christian University fundraiser will be Aug. 10 at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa. Tickets, $50. 800-367-3565, 256-766-6610, hcu.edu
• Shoals Area Chapter of the Order of St. Luke — The group will meet at 2:30 p.m. July 11 at the Sheffield Room, Park Place, 501 N. Montgomery Ave. Study of "Anointed to Heal" by Larry and Audrey Eddings.
Vacation Bible School
• VBS — Florence First United Methodist Church, 414 N. Seminary St., will have Vacation Bible School from 5:30-730 p.m. July 23-25. Children meet in the gym each night and have dinner, followed by Scripture focus, art, music and free-play. Parents may register their children from 6-7 p.m. July 22.
• VBS — Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Easterwood St., Cherokee, has postponed its one-day Vacation Bible School. The new date and time is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 27. Classes are available for children and adults. Church picnic will follow VBS.
