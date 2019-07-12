Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• 14th Church Anniversary — The New Testament M.B. Church, 526 S. Trade St., Florence, will celebrate its anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday. Hosts will be the Rev. William Freeman and the Free Spirit Bible Church Family, of Florence. Pastor: Rev. F.C. Rowlett.
• Church Anniversary and Homecoming — Galilee M.B. Church, 6775 Old Highway 20, Leighton, will celebrate the event at 11 a.m. Sunday with speaker the Rev. Donaldson Jones, of Mount New Home M.B. Church, of Leighton. The 2:30 p.m. speaker will be the Rev. Bryce Lipscomb, of First Baptist Church, of Town Creek. Pastor: Jerry Reeves.
• Anniversary — Rock Primitive Baptist Church will celebrate the Usher Board Anniversary at 1:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Christopher Reeves and Greater St. Paul AME Church. Sunday school is 10 a.m., with praise and worship at 11 a.m. Pastor: Billy E. Brewton.
• Anniversary — St. James Senior Choir will celebrate its anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. James M.B. Church, 325 Wallace St., Florence. Guest speaker will be Minister Author Turner, associate minister, First Baptist Church. There will be a musical at 4 p.m. and all choirs and groups invited. President: Lula Watkins.
• Anniversary and Homecoming — Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Easterwood St., Cherokee, will celebrate its 154th church anniversary and homecoming at 2:30 p.m. July 21. The Rev. William Burge and Everdale Missionary Baptist Church of Sheffield will be in charge of the service. The Rev. Green Davidson III will speak at the 11 a.m. service. Pastor: Rev. Ronald G. Thompson.
• Annual musical — St. James Mothers Board annual musical will be 3 p.m. July 21 at St. James M.B. Church, 325 Wallace St., Florence. All choirs, solo and praise teams invited. Hosted by St. James Special Chorus. Pastor: Albert Ingram.
Bible study
• Study series — Florence First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., will hold a study on “A Disciple’s Path: A Guide for United Methodists.” Classes will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. 256-764-7813.
Singing
• James D. Vaughan Quartet Festival — The festival will be at Crockett Theater in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, July 24-27. At 7 p.m. July 24: Legacy Five, The Inspirations, Mark Trammell Quartet and Blackwood Brothers. At 7 p.m. July 25: Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Primitive Quartet, Chuck Wagon Band and the Dixie Echoes. At 7 p.m. July 26: The McKameys, Gold City, LeFevre Quartet and Tribute Qt. At 6 p.m. July 27: America's No. 1 Quartet, Triumphant Quartet, the Perrys, Kingsmen Quartet and the Guardians with guest bass vocalist, Pat Barker. A free matinee show will be at 1 p.m. each day. Josh Franks is the MC for the festival. Tickets: 800-547-6500, lawrenceburgtn.gov.
Services
• Speaker — As part of the W.C. Handy Festival, Daphne Simpkins will present "Johnny Mercer: Our Huckleberry Friend" at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. July 21. Child care provided. On July 28, the Blue Navigators will entertain with a show of various musical genres.
Revivals
• Revival — Galilee M.B. Church, 6775 Old Highway 20, Leighton, will have a revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Speaker will be the Rev. Harry Blake, vice president of the National Baptist Conference. Pastor: Jerry Reeves.
• Summer revival — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville, will begin a summer revival with an all day service July 21, with afternoon preaching at 2 p.m. with evangelist Brother James Nichols. Services are 7 p.m. July 22-26 with Brother Glenn Bridgemon. Pastor: Brother Frank Chaney.
Special events
• Cowboy Up for Jesus — The mens conference will be today and Saturday at Cowboy Church of Colbert County, Alabama 157, Leighton. Brother John Timmons will be guest speaker at 7 p.m. today, with worship led by STAMPEDE. Brother Sam Waddell will give the Saturday morning message, and worship led by Lay Pastor Sammie Hughes; breakfast served at 8 a.m. For reservations or questions, go to cbccci.org, or call 256-443-2564, 256-483-7468.
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Ladies Conference — Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., will conduct the event at 7 p.m. July 19 and at 10 a.m. July 20 with a fellowship tea to follow. Speaker is Sister Jennifer Smith.
• Marie Osmond — The Heritage Christian University fundraiser will be Aug. 10 at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa. Tickets, $50. 800-367-3565, 256-766-6610, hcu.edu
Vacation Bible School
• VBS — Hook Street Baptist Church, 1021 N. Hook St., Tuscumbia, will have Vacation Bible School from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, with kickoff at 6 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy wild, amazing encounters with Jesus, for ages 4 years to sixth grade. Pastor: Tim Griffin.
• VBS — Florence First United Methodist Church, 414 N. Seminary St., will have Vacation Bible School from 5:30-730 p.m. July 23-25. Children meet in the gym each night and have dinner, followed by Scripture focus, art, music and free-play. Parents may register their children from 6-7 p.m. July 22.
• VBS — Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Easterwood St., Cherokee, has postponed its one-day Vacation Bible School. The new date and time is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 27. Classes are available for children and adults. Church picnic will follow VBS.
