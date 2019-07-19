Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Anniversaries
• Pastoral Anniversary — Living Word Community Church, 814 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, will honor Pastor Shane D. Rainer and family Sunday. Guest speakers: 9 a.m., Pastor Clifford Mayes, of Macedonia Baptist Church, Toledo, Ohio; at 2:30 p.m., Pastor Wesley Thompson, Bethel Colbert Baptist Church, Leighton.
• Anniversary and Homecoming — Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Easterwood St., Cherokee, will celebrate its 154th church anniversary and homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. William Burge and Everdale Missionary Baptist Church of Sheffield will be in charge of the service. The Rev. Green Davidson III will speak at the 11 a.m. service. Pastor: Rev. Ronald G. Thompson.
• Annual musical — St. James Mothers Board annual musical will be 3 p.m. Sunday at St. James M.B. Church, 325 Wallace St., Florence. All choirs, solo and praise teams invited. Hosted by St. James Special Chorus. Pastor: Albert Ingram.
Bible study
Community Bible Study — Open registration for Community Bible Study, a women's interdenominational Bible study on the book of Acts, will be at the host church, Woodmont Baptist Church, Darby Drive, Florence, from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 7. Registration fee is $35 for adults (scholarships available) and $10 for children (infants-12th grade). Classes meet from 9:45-11:45 a.m. Wednesdays, beginning Aug. 28. Registration available online, florenceal.cbsclass.org.
Singing
• James D. Vaughan Quartet Festival — The festival will be at Crockett Theater in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, July 24-27. At 7 p.m. July 24: Legacy Five, The Inspirations, Mark Trammell Quartet and Blackwood Brothers. At 7 p.m. July 25: Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Primitive Quartet, Chuck Wagon Band and the Dixie Echoes. At 7 p.m. July 26: The McKameys, Gold City, LeFevre Quartet and Tribute Qt. At 6 p.m. July 27: America's No. 1 Quartet, Triumphant Quartet, the Perrys, Kingsmen Quartet and the Guardians with guest bass vocalist, Pat Barker. A free matinee show will be at 1 p.m. each day. Josh Franks is the MC for the festival. Tickets: 800-547-6500, lawrenceburgtn.gov.
Services
• Speaker — As part of the W.C. Handy Festival, Daphne Simpkins will present "Johnny Mercer: Our Huckleberry Friend" at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. July 21. Child care provided. On July 28, the Blue Navigators will entertain with a show of various musical genres.
Revivals
• Revival — Galilee M.B. Church, 6775 Old Highway 20, Leighton, will have a revival at 7 p.m. today. Speaker will be the Rev. Harry Blake, vice president of the National Baptist Conference. Pastor: Jerry Reeves.
• Summer revival — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville, will begin a summer revival with an all day service Sunday, with afternoon preaching at 2 p.m. with evangelist Brother James Nichols. Services are 7 p.m. Monday-Friday with Brother Glenn Bridgemon. Pastor: Brother Frank Chaney.
• Gospel meeting — Lexington Church of Christ, 10640 Highway 101, Lexington, will host a Gospel meeting Sunday-Wednesday with evangelist Matt Heupel. Sunday services: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Sunday is Friends and Family Day, with a fellowship meal at noon and a congregational singing at 1:30 p.m.
• Fall revival — St. Luke United United Methodist Church, 300 E. 17th St., Sheffield, will have a fall revival at 7 p.m. Aug. 6-8, with the Rev. Wesley Thompson, pastor of Bethel Colbert Missionary Baptist Church, speaking. Pastor: Rev. Leonard Barber.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Ladies Conference — Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., will conduct the event at 7 p.m. today and at 10 a.m. Saturday with a fellowship tea to follow. Speaker is Sister Jennifer Smith.
• Marie Osmond — The Heritage Christian University fundraiser will be Aug. 10 at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa. Tickets, $50. 800-367-3565, 256-766-6610, hcu.edu
Vacation Bible School
• VBS — Hook Street Baptist Church, 1021 N. Hook St., Tuscumbia, will have Vacation Bible School from 5:30-8 p.m. today. Enjoy wild, amazing encounters with Jesus, for ages 4 years to sixth grade. Pastor: Tim Griffin.
• VBS — Florence First United Methodist Church, 414 N. Seminary St., will have Vacation Bible School from 5:30-730 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Children meet in the gym each night and have dinner, followed by Scripture focus, art, music and free-play. Parents may register their children from 6-7 p.m. Monday.
• VBS — Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Easterwood St., Cherokee, will have a one-day Vacation Bible School from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 27. Classes are available for children and adults. Church picnic will follow VBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.