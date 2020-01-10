Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number.
Bible study
• Community Bible Study — Women's interdenominational Bible study will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings through April 23, 2020, at Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. Study of Christian living, Philemon, 1, 2 and 3 John, Jude; Christian leadership, 1 and 2 Timothy, Titus and James. Nursery provided. Registration fee: $35 adults, $10 children (covers all curriculum materials). Scholarships available. 256-627-3084, colbertcounty.cbsclass.org, shjames111@aol.com
• Bible Study — A 12-week Bible study of first and second Peter will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Cost: $10 for book. Class uses Community Bible Study material. Snacks provided.
Singing
• Benefit singing — A benefit singing for the Tommy Hanback family will be 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Valleyview House of Prayer, County Road 60, Florence. Singers include The Sharp Family, Brother Ray Stowe and Heavenly Blessed. Pastor: Larry Burbank.
• Singing Me Home — An afternoon of worship and praise will be 2-9 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Chapel Sheffield, 600 N. Columbia Ave. $20 donation; all donations benefit the Alzheimer's Foundation. Groups include Daniel Smith and the Unseen Anthem, Joyful Noise, One Accord Trio, One Voice, Tim Ricketts and Family, and Pete Thompson. Vendors on site.
Services
• Speaker — Carl Gebhardt will speak at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Child care provided.
Special events
• Free clothing — The Samaritan House Clothing Room, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, gives away clothes from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday (except the fifth Tuesday of the month).
• Just As I Am — Hosted by Loretto United Methodist Church, the African Children's Choir will present the program at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Lawrenceburg Crockett Theatre, 203 N. Military St. No tickets; donations appreciated.
